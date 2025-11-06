Waves just made the first move on Black Friday with 3 jaw-dropping offers - and one’s completely free

It's that time of the year again when we producers gather up our saved cash and start plugin hunting. I pretty much always wait for the Black Friday plugin deals to arrive to stock up on essentials for mixing, mastering, and editing my music, and with the arrival of Waves' early Black Friday deals , it's a great chance to stock up your tool locker for less.

The first deal sees a selection of 30 plugins go straight down to Black Friday prices before the start of the sale properly. You can save up to 80% on classics like CLA-76, Vocal Rider, and Scheps Omni Channel 2, as well as get some discounts on their newer offerings like Silk Vocal and IDX Intelligent Dynamics.

The more you buy, the more you'll get too, with 30% off your second plugin and 40% off your third plugin, which is an even bigger percentage offering than Waves gave away last year. It's also just a great way to stock up on some staples for less.

Waves plugins: Starting at $24.99

Waves plugins are some of the most popular plugins of all time, making them a great place to start your plugin collection or stock it up. With an excellent selection of plugins available from just $24.99, this early Black Friday sale is a great way to get more for your money.

If you want to completely overhaul your plugin collection, then you can get a huge 20% discount on an annual subscription to Waves Creative Access. It features up to 120 or 240 different plugins depending on which tier you go for, either of which should be more than enough for any production task. You also get access to updates and all new plugins included too.

Waves Creative Access: 20% off

Sometimes you don’t want to faff around with a million different plugin management programs on your computer, so a subscription to a single plugin manufacturer can really help supercharge your workflow. Waves Creative Access currently has a massive 20% discount on an annual plan, taking the price down from $149.99 to $119.99 on an Essentials plan, and from $249.99 to $199.99 on an Ultimate plan.

Finally, if you’re looking for free plugins this Black Friday, early signups to get Waves free plugin are now open . Waves gives away a free plugin every year, so it’s well worth getting your name down now so you can grab it as soon as it's available. Waves haven't announced which plugin it is, but we do know that it's something completely new, so well worth having in your back pocket for the coming year of music-making.

Waves Black Friday: Free plugin

We can reveal that Waves will be giving away a brand new free plugin this Black Friday, so if you want to be the first in line to get yours you can sign up right now. Last year they gave away IDX Intelligent Dynamics, a plugin designed to improve the overall sound of your mix by applying frequency-dependent compression. It retails for $79 now, so it's well worth signing up to this years offer, because who doesn't love free gear?

I had a look through the sale to see what the best discounts are, so here are my three top picks for your early Black Friday shopping. With a massive 80% discount , Scheps Omni Channel 2 is one of my favorite Waves plugins of all time. It’s got everything you need for mixing duties, putting a preamp, EQ, compressor, de-esser, and gate all in one handy place. I love that analogue workflow that saves you time loading multiple plugins, allowing you to make quick adjustments all on one screen.

My next choice would be the Waves Vocal Rider. Automating vocals is a time-consuming task that you can speed up massively with Vocal Rider. It does an auto-riding thing pretty well, but for my workflow the power is in using the 'write' mode to write an automation lane that you can then perfect with your own hand. It's got a gigantic $169 reduction at the moment , and if you're regularly working with vocal tracks it's a must-have.