5 Waves plugins for just $99 is the perfect Black Friday deal to fill the gaps in your music software arsenal – get them for less than $20 each

Waves has kicked off its Black Friday plugin deals early with a headline offer that should get every value-loving producer’s attention: right now you can score 5 plugins for only $99 , plus a catalogue-wide price drop that finally brings some of their most used tools back into sensible territory.

The anecdotal favourites are already making the rounds: people will be grabbing Clarity Vx as a mix saver, Tune Real-Time as a creative weapon, and that one SSL channel strip they rely on but never wanted to pay full whack for again.

Save 88% ($219.01) Waves Clarity Vx: was $249 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.

Save 88% ($219.01) Waves SSL E Channel: was $249 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ Waves’ iconic model of the SSL 4000 E console. Punchy dynamics, musical EQ curves and that unmistakable SSL character. It’s a staple for a reason. If you want a classic console feel inside your DAW without the overhead, this remains one of the most trusted options.

Save 91% ($319.01) Waves H Reverb Hybrid Reverb: was $349 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ A hybrid reverb with deep editing, modulation, advanced damping control and sophisticated shaping tools. It fits cleanly into everything from cinematic tails to tight mix spaces. Ideal for producers who want tweakable ambience instead of the usual set-and-forget algorithmic wash.

Save 81% ($121.01) Waves GTR3: was $149 now $27.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.

Save 72% ($71.01) Waves DeBreath: was $99 now $27.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.

Waves sits in a strange but respected corner of the plugin world. It was shaping the sound of digital production long before boutique emulation became the focus of every brand and its dog. Its catalogue is huge; inconsistent in places, but still packed with processors that remain essential because they simply work. Ask any veteran producer and you’ll hear the same stories: a session saved by DeBreath, a dull guitar rescued with GTR3, a reverb space carved out with H Reverb when nothing else behaved. Waves built its reputation not on hype but on utility.

Their take on classic gear has always been part of the appeal. The SSL E Channel is still one of the most widely used digital channel strips for a reason. It behaves like an SSL, responds like an SSL and sits in a mix like an SSL. And if you work on vocals, you probably already know why Tune Real Time and Clarity Vx show up on so many chains. The same applies to their modulation, dynamics and spatial tools. They might not always be the flashiest options on the market, but they remain workhorses you can rely on in time-critical projects.

This year’s sale is broad and genuinely worthwhile. Individual plug-ins are dropping to impulse buy pricing, and the 5 for $99 deal lets you pick and choose exactly what you need without committing to oversized bundles. Expect reductions across vocal processors, guitar tools, channel strips, reverbs and mix utilities. Unlike some years, this one isn’t just a handful of legacy tools being thrown around. The heavy hitters are included.

If you’re already deep in the Waves ecosystem, this is the moment to plug gaps. If you’ve been curious about Waves but never bought in because of pricing, this is the lowest entry point you’re likely to see for a while.

