“This is the amp that defined the sound of surf and early rock ’n’ roll”: Universal Audio is giving away its new UAD Showtime '64 Tube Amp plugin worth $149 for free

Universal Audio has announced the launch of a new plugin: UAD Showtime '64 Tube Amp. A guitar amp emulation based on the punchy, vintage tones of a Fender Showman, it's available for free until October 31.

Launched in the early '60s, the Fender Showman is a high-headroom tube amp originally designed for influential guitarist and surf music pioneer Dick Dale, but has since been used by The Beatles, David Gilmour and John Frusciante, among others.

In developing Showtime '64, UA claims that it's meticulously recreated the Showman's amplifier circuit in "end-to-end detail", delivering an authentic and versatile tone that spans shimmering cleans, crunchy overdrive and a convincing imitation of the amp's renowned tube-driven vibrato.

Alongside the original amp's paired 2x12 speaker cabinet, Showtime '64 offers a choice of three emulated microphone set-ups featuring the Shure SM57, Royer R-121, AKG C414 and Beyerdynamic M 160. On top of standard controls for gain and EQ, the plugin's Bright control adds a high-end boost, while the Room dial introduces room tone and natural ambience.

The original Fender Showman was equipped with a complex harmonic vibrato circuit that produced a distinctively lush and watery effect reminiscent of a rotary speaker; Showtime '64 features an emulation of that vibrato, alongside controls for both Speed and Intensity.

UAD Showtime '64 Tube Amp joins a growing collection of amp simulation plugins in Universal Audio's product line, including the UAD Woodrow '55 Amplifier, UAD Ruby '63 Top Boost Amplifier and UAD Dream '65 Reverb Amplifier. These are typically priced at $149, though they're currently discounted as part of the company's Rocktober sale.

“This is the amp that defined the sound of surf and early rock ’n’ roll,” says Universal Audio's Product Designer James Santiago. “With UAD Showtime ’64, we’ve brought its unmistakable tone to anyone making music in the box.”

UAD Showtime '64 Tube Amp is available now for macOS and Windows in VST3/AU/AAX formats. It's only free until the end of the month, so if you're interested, grab it while you can.

Find out more and download Showtime '64 on Universal Audio's website.