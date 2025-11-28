Hear me out, at $200 off, the Moog Messenger is still expensive, but this is the best time to buy one, because you should use that money to add some effects

Originally priced as one of the more expensive monosynths on the market, the Moog Messenger is taking a big cut for Black Friday and now is the right time to invest in the next generation of Moog analogue synthesis.

There was a lot to love about the first big proper synth release in the InMusic-owned Moog era when we first saw it at Superbooth. The big additions that caught our attention were the inclusion of some West Coast flavour in the form of wavefolding and audio-rate modulation, adding a lot more sonic character to the tried and tested, classic Moog sound.

When we first reviewed Messenger back in June, the general consensus was that it was a bit on the expensive side for a monosynth. I mean, you could’ve nearly bought two Novation Bass Station IIs for the same money.

Of course, Messenger has a bit more about it than a lot of the competition. That unmistakable Moog sound, for one. And aside from the Buchla-esque wavefolding, the modulation system is a creative playground. There is, however, one big omission with Messenger: there are no onboard effects.

Which is why this Black Friday is the best time to buy a Moog Messenger because with $200 off, you’ll be able to put those savings to good use with some of the best pedal deals around.

It’s great… but is it worth two Bass Stations?: Moog Messenger review - YouTube Watch On

Save 22% ($200) Moog Messenger: was $899 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound The dawn of a new InMusic/Moog era has been cemented with the launch of Messenger, Moog's next-gen monosynth with wavefolding and creative modulation options. While it comes in at the upper end of the monosynth price bracket, a shaving of $200 off certainly makes it a more palatable option.

One of my favourite deals on multi-effects units that I’ve seen this Black Friday has to be the Walrus Audio Qi Etherealizer, which is now $90 off at Sweetwater at just $239. This collaboration with Yvette Young incorporates chorus, delay, grain effects and reverbs, so you can use the $200 saved on the Moog Messenger and only need to stump up an extra $39.

Save $90 Walrus Audio Qi Etherealizer: was $449 now $359 at Sweetwater Sound Walrus Audio teamed up with Yvette Young for the Qi Etherealizer multi-effects pedal. With reverb, delay and granular effects, this is an ideal companion to any pedal board or instrument setup. Save 20% this Black Friday and get $90 off the list price. Plus, if you're not a massive fan of the terracotta edition, then you can always plump for the black version.

However, if that feels a little too steep for you, then you need to check out Sweetwater’s Black Friday deal on the Pigtronix Constellation delay pedal. It’s $80 off at just $99 - bargain!

Save 45% ($80) Pigtronix Constellator: was $179 now $99 at Sweetwater Sound At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.

Shop more Black Friday deals