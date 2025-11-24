Thomann just carved some serious cash off Harley Benton guitars, pedals and accessories for Black Friday - here's 4 of my favourite deals for you

Black Friday is a difficult time of year for musicians. It’s a time of too-good-to-be-true gear deals, of seemingly-endless GAS-borne temptation (Gear Acquisition Syndrome, for the uninitiated); a time which requires a nerve of steel to navigate without fully decimating the savings account. Thomann isn’t making it much easier on us, either, with a tantalisingly expansive array of discounted gear-y goodies as a part of its up to 70% off Cyber Week celebrations .

Here, I’m going to test your resolve a little more too – with the news that Thomann’s house brand Harley Benton is a major feature in the Cyber Week proceedings. There are dozens upon dozens of Harley Benton discounts here, spanning from entry-level accessories to professional-grade guitars and amps. Is your wallet ready?

Harley Benton: Exclusive Cyber Week discounts at Thomann

Harley Benton is Thomann’s house brand, a treasure trove of excellent guitar and bass equipment ranging from pedals and power supplies to innovative entry level instruments, to professional gear and beyond. Thomann’s Cyber Week has seen the online retailer put up shedloads of Harley Benton products at nicely-discounted prices. You can save up to 25% on acoustics, electrics, basses, pedals and amps, from budget beginner stuff to shred-tastic gigging guitars.

There’s a lot to love in the cornucopia of Harley Benton goodies on sale here, but there are some standout products in amongst the figurative peloton. For instance, you can grab a Harley Benton SC-Custom III Active VBK for less! The SC-Custom III active is one of the best Harley Benton guitars for metal, combining fast playability with some excellent active pickups for a truly hot output. Thanks to Cyber Week, the SC-Custom III Active has been discounted to a somewhat-tasty £259 .

If acoustics are more your bag, there’s the Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Black. This suave little number reflects the recent thrust toward modern technical acoustics, as popularised by Polyphia’s Tim Henson and his own signature Ibanez – of which the Nashville Nylon appears to be a natural rival. This Cyber Week, it’s been discounted by nearly a quarter, to a shade under £200 - pound-for-pound, one of the better Harley Benton deals on offer at Thomann.

For effects, another standout deal comes in the form of Harley Benton’s multi-effects box-o-tricks, the DNAfx GiT Advanced. When we reviewed it last year , we loved the connectivity – as well as the sheer volume of presets and effects on offer in the unit. With 55 different amp models, 26 cab IRs and support for uploading your own, it’s a veritable tone factory – and yours, via Thomann, for a 16%-discounted price of £139 .

Last but not least, there are some deals to be had in a slightly less glamorous corner of guitar tone – namely, the amp cab. In amongst the Cyber Week cheapies you’ll find the Harley Benton G112Plus Thiele Greenback, a rock-solid chance to level up your tone with a rock-solid, Celestion-loaded guitar cab. This is an historic speaker design and, this Black Friday, a steal at its 19%-discounted price of £177 .

These are just a handful of the many Harley Benton bargains amongst the Black Friday guitar deals you could find at Thomann during its Cyber Week sale. Told you you’d need resolve. You see more of our recommendations beyond guitars on our Black Friday Thomann deals page .

