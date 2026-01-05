“He feels it should be in the hands of people who will put it to good use”: John Paul Jones’ studio gear goes up for auction – including a rare £24,000 Moog Model 15

A vast collection of studio gear and recording equipment belonging to Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones is up for auction.

The collection, which spans everything from Akai samplers, Roland drum machines and Novation synths to vintage delays, tape machines and rack gear, is from Jones’ private studio and has no historical connection to Led Zeppelin.

The equipment is being sold in a series of timed auctions, the first of which began on 19th December and ends on 18th January, via Soundgas . There are currently 53 items listed, 17 of which have already been sold.

There are a number of rare collector’s items in the sale, including a modified Moog Model 15 synthesizer purchased by John in the late ‘70s valued at £24,000. Also available is an EMS Synthi Hi-Fli, an unusual and super-rare guitar effects unit that’s been described as the “holy grail” of vintage analogue effects, of which only 350 were made.

EMS Synthi Hi-Fli (Image credit: Soundgas)

John Paul Jones is best known as the bass guitarist and keyboardist for Led Zeppelin, a band he formed with guitarist Jimmy Page after crossing paths during their time as session players.

Since Zeppelin’s split in 1980, Jones has forged a successful career as a solo artist, arranger and producer, and been involved in a variety of collaborative projects, working with R.E.M., Peter Gabriel, Foo Fighters, Brian Eno and many more, while playing in the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

A statement on Soundgas’ website says that while John is still “very active” musically, he no longer requires so much studio equipment. “He feels it should be in the hands of people who will put it to good use, so it is offered here without formal provenance, with the intention that it continues to be used as intended.”

Find a full list of gear below.