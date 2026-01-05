“He feels it should be in the hands of people who will put it to good use”: John Paul Jones’ studio gear goes up for auction – including a rare £24,000 Moog Model 15
Also on sale is an EMS Synthi Hi-Fli, a super-rare guitar effects unit that’s been described as the “holy grail” of vintage analogue effects
A vast collection of studio gear and recording equipment belonging to Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones is up for auction.
The collection, which spans everything from Akai samplers, Roland drum machines and Novation synths to vintage delays, tape machines and rack gear, is from Jones’ private studio and has no historical connection to Led Zeppelin.
The equipment is being sold in a series of timed auctions, the first of which began on 19th December and ends on 18th January, via Soundgas. There are currently 53 items listed, 17 of which have already been sold.
There are a number of rare collector’s items in the sale, including a modified Moog Model 15 synthesizer purchased by John in the late ‘70s valued at £24,000. Also available is an EMS Synthi Hi-Fli, an unusual and super-rare guitar effects unit that’s been described as the “holy grail” of vintage analogue effects, of which only 350 were made.
John Paul Jones is best known as the bass guitarist and keyboardist for Led Zeppelin, a band he formed with guitarist Jimmy Page after crossing paths during their time as session players.
Since Zeppelin’s split in 1980, Jones has forged a successful career as a solo artist, arranger and producer, and been involved in a variety of collaborative projects, working with R.E.M., Peter Gabriel, Foo Fighters, Brian Eno and many more, while playing in the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.
A statement on Soundgas’ website says that while John is still “very active” musically, he no longer requires so much studio equipment. “He feels it should be in the hands of people who will put it to good use, so it is offered here without formal provenance, with the intention that it continues to be used as intended.”
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Find a full list of gear below.
- Guild Thunderbass Amp
- Akai S3200 Digital Sampler
- Akai S1000 Digital Sampler
- Hughes & Kettner PS64 Guitar Amp
- DBX 120XP Subharmonic Synthesizer
- TL Audio Ivory 5001 Quad Valve Preamp
- Klark-Teknik DN 30/30 Graphic Equaliser
- Dolby A type M361 Noise Reduction System
- Dolby A type M361 Noise Reduction System
- DBX FS900EU 2 Module Frame w/ 2x 902 De-Esser Modules
- Survival Projects Stereo Panner
- DBX 3BX Dynamic Range Expander
- DBX 3BX Dynamic Range Expander
- AuraTone Super-Sound Cube
- Roland SRV-330 Digital Reverb
- Roland SDE-1000 Digital Delay
- Roland SPV-355 P/V Synth
- Roland PAD-80 Percussion Controller
- Musicaid Clap Trap
- Roland TR-727 Drum Machine
- Roland TR-707 Rhythm Composer
- Novation Bass Station
- Simmons SDS V
- Maselec MEA-2 Precision Stereo Equalizer
- Arbiter Soundimension
- Moog Minimoog Model D
- Yamaha NS-10M Pair
- AuraTone 5C Super-Sound Cube Pair
- Yamaha NS-10M Pair
- Yamaha NS-10M Tweeter Pair
- Lexicon LXP-1/LXP-5 Multi Effects Unit
- Carlsbro Mantis Analogue Delay
- WEM Copycat IC400 Tape Echo Delay
- Dynacord DRS-78 Reverb
- Lexicon PCM-70 Digital Effects Processor
- Roland SDE-330 Digital Delay
- Roland SVC-350 Vocoder
- Electro-Harmonix (EHX) Talking Pedal
- Urei 565T Filter
- Helios Electronics Ltd Stereo Preamp/EQ
- Empirical Labs EL8-X Distressors Pair
- Moog Model 15 Synthesizer
- Maselec MLA-2 Precision Stereo Compressor
- Pye Compressor
- Alan Smart C1 Stereo Compressor
- GML 8200 Stereo Parametric EQ
- Eventide H3000SE Ultra Harmonizer
- AMS DMX15-80s Stereo Digital Delay
- AMS RMX16 Digital Reverb
- Urei 1176LN Rev F Pair
- EMS Synthi Hi-Fli + Pedals
- Decca Limiter/Compressor
I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.