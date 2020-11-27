Black Friday guitar deals 2020: the biggest savings on guitars, effects, amps, accessories and more

The 2020 Black Friday guitar deals are here! If you're on the lookout for some new guitar gear, there are loads of great guitar deals online right now, with more to come throughout the day. We'll be sharing the very best Black Friday guitar deals on this page - starting with this 70% off guitar gear Black Friday sale at Sweetwater and the opportunity to save up to 15% at Guitar Center using the code BLACKFRIDAY15 .

At this time of year there are always big savings to be had on guitar gear. Whether you’re after a great Black Friday electric guitar deal on a new Stratocaster, you're hunting for a Black Friday guitar pedal bargain to grow the collection on your pedalboard or you're finally ready to grab that killer new guitar amp you've been holding out for.

Many of the best Black Friday guitar offers we'll be sharing today will sell out in record time. We'll be keeping this hub updated around the clock, but if you spot a deal that takes your fancy, snap it up fast!

Best Black Friday guitar deals around the web

Black Friday guitar deals: The best deals

Positive Grid Spark 40 + bag: $359/£268 , now $251/£188

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE Concert guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

The Fender FA-135CE gives you the perfect platform to improve your playing. You really can’t go wrong with that name on the headstock. Available in Natural, Black, Sunburst and even a classy all-mahogany finish, the slim neck and comfortable body size make this guitar impossible to put down. Guitar Center is slashing a sweet $50 off this Black Friday, so go take a look.View Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, $50 off

Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: Was $299 , now $149

The total rig collection comprising amps, effects, cabs and rack gear modelling. Positive Grid BIAS FX is one of the best software modellers out there for guitar players. Here's your chance to grab it at a bargain price – just choose Elite, Pro or Standard. View Deal

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

This stealthy little tuner from D'Addario/Planet Waves clips discretely to your acoustic, electric or bass headstock without being bulky or intrusive. The built-in transducer picks up the pitch of your strings through vibration, and thanks to the quick processing and accurate, bright display you can be sure that you're in-tune, even with your guitar volume down. Get one of the slickest headstock tuners out there for half price from Musician's Friend now!View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback PRO: $699 , now $559

The Les Paul Custom is one of rock's coolest guitars. This Epiphone version will deliver the same timeless vibe for just under $600. Featuring a solid mahogany body, SlimTaper mahogany set neck and rosewood fingerboard, this affordable Custom also includes a pair of ProBucker-2 humbuckers. Standard two volume/two tone controls and a three-way switch give you plenty of control, and the whole lot is finished in a Randy Rhoads-style Antique Ivory. Get it in your cart, save $140 and sling it low today!View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin invented the dreadnought, and its affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. This electro-acoustic combines Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides construction with its Stratabond and Richlite composite neck/fingerboard with a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp. The result is an affordable electro-acoustic from one of the most sought-after names in the game. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: Was $307.07, now $214.99, save $92

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones. Save over 90 bucks now at Sweetwater.View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: Get 15% off

This is a great place to start your guitar journey. With 15% off, the already great value F335 at Musician's Friend, this deal may be too good to ignore with its laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 15% off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Electric guitars

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

Combining the classic Strat sound we know and love with a unique dash of colour, the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to buy.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

We’ve always been a sucker for a faded green shade on guitars, and the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention, especially when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.View Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, $50 off

Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback PRO: $699 , now $559

The Les Paul Custom is one of rock's coolest guitars. This Epiphone version will deliver the same timeless vibe for just under $600. Featuring a solid mahogany body, SlimTaper mahogany set neck and rosewood fingerboard, this affordable Custom also includes a pair of ProBucker-2 humbuckers. Standard two volume/two tone controls and a three-way switch give you plenty of control, and the whole lot is finished in a Randy Rhoads-style Antique Ivory. Get it in your cart, save $140 and sling it low today!View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

The combination of an active EMG 81, Sustainiac pickup, Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck gives this Schecter C-1 a whole lot of options. The Sustaniac will create infinite sustain, with switches for the fundamental and harmonic sounds. It's supposed to cost $859, but here it's marked down to $689 at Musician's Friend, making this a lot of guitar for the money.View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: Was $499, now $399, save $100

This authentic affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers pickups, and is available for $399 in Sunburst finish at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Acoustic guitars

Fender FA-135CE Concert guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

The Fender FA-135CE gives you the perfect platform to improve your playing. You really can’t go wrong with that name on the headstock. Available in Natural, Black, Sunburst and even a classy all-mahogany finish, the slim neck and comfortable body size make this guitar impossible to put down. Guitar Center is slashing a sweet $50 off this Black Friday, so go take a look.View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin invented the dreadnought, and its affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. This electro-acoustic combines Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides construction with its Stratabond and Richlite composite neck/fingerboard with a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp. The result is an affordable electro-acoustic from one of the most sought-after names in the game. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Breedlove Organic Artista Granadillo CE: $849 , now $599

This striking electro-acoustic would normally set you back nearly $900, but Musician's Friend has it listed for just $549. Featuring some exotic woods including granadillo back and sides, an African mahogany neck and African ebony fingerboard as well as a solid spruce top, you can be sure that the tone is all there. The Concerto body and generous cutaway makes access across the neck easy, and it includes a Breedlove Natural Sound pickup/preamp. Available in Copper Burst.View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: Get 15% off

This is a great place to start your guitar journey. With 15% off, the already great value F335 at Musician's Friend, this deal may be too good to ignore with its laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 15% off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

This mahogany grand concert model no only looks the part, but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge add bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an on-board Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: $295 , now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-spec'd guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal

Orangewood Brooklyn: $295 , now $236, save 20%

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Amps

Positive Grid Spark 40 + bag: $359/£268 , now $251/£188

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want, and the two 10” neodymium speakers provide plenty of power to settle in the mix perfectly. Guitar Center have done bass players a huge favour this Black Friday, by knocking off a generous $400. View Deal

Marshall Origin 50C: Was $749.99, now $649.99

This all-in-one combo amp offers a suite of professional features, including two distinct voices, a variety of onboard controls, plus an in-built FX loop. Save $100 today at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Software

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: Was $299 , now $149

The total rig collection comprising amps, effects, cabs and rack gear modelling. Positive Grid BIAS FX is one of the best software modellers out there for guitar players. Here's your chance to grab it at a bargain price – just choose Elite, Pro or Standard. View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite: Was $299 , now $149

The tonehound's playground. BIAS Amp 2 gives you total freedom over your amp's topology, and thanks to this offer, you can get 50% of the Elite (priced above) and Pro versions, plus there's $40 off the Standard version too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access bundle: Was $399 , now $199

As you may or may not already be aware, BIAS FX 2 recently launched on mobile devices (iOS only). So, while the deals are flowing, why confine yourself to your desktop? For an additional price at each tier, you can get BIAS FX 2 on your desktop computer and iPhone/iPad at a reduced rate. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $199), Pro (was $249, now $124) or Standard (was $119, now $69).View Deal

East West Fab Four Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keys & Amps

Was $299, now $159.60

This collection of virtual instruments gives you the sound of the 60s in one package. Covering guitars, bass, drums and keys, Beatles engineer Ken Scott set out to recreate the classic sound using era-correct hardware and recording techniques. If you're lacking a decent set of core sounds, look no further! Grab it now at Pro Audio Star.View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Pedals

DigiTech Drop: Was $307.07, now $214.99, save $92

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones. Save over 90 bucks now at Sweetwater.View Deal

MXR DD25V2 Dookie Drive V2: Was $271.41, now $189.99

Bag one of the most iconic alternative guitar tones of the ’90s, complete with an awesome Dookie album cover graphic finish for 30% less with this deal at Sam Ash. Designed to replicate the sound of Billie Joe Armstrong’s dual-amp guitar sound on Dookie, the Dookie Drive lets you blend between the two ‘amps’, and also includes a master Scoop button for further tonal shifting. Don’t delay, we don’t know when it’ll come around again.View Deal

Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive | Was $299 , now $74.99

The Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive allows you to fine-tune your gain settings without having to take your hands off the guitar. Whether you're looking for perfectly dialled-in tones or fast, expressive bursts of gain, you can use overdrive as you never have before with this innovative overdrive. Save $225 today at Sweetwater.View Deal

Ernie Ball Ambient Delay | Was $229 now $74.99

The Ernie Ball Ambient Delay offers handsfree control over your effect levels. With a plate reverb and delay time of up to one second, you can dial-in the perfect amount of ambience for your sound. Other features include independent max reverb level and connection for a tap-tempo switch. Get it for $225 off the MSRP now at Sweetwater!View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Accessories

Ernie Ball Slinky triple-packs: Was, $16.47, now $9.99

Ernie Ball's Slinky series strings are the go-to wires of choice for many guitarists thanks to their durable, consistent design and longevity in the tone department. Guitar Center's deal price sees 10 of Ernie Ball's most popular Slinky nickel-wound sets reduced to just $9.99 for a triple pack. Choose from the Extra Slinky (8-38) up to Power Slinky (11-48), with plenty of hybrid and half-gauge sets in between.View Deal

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: Was $349, now $249

The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty $100 discount over at Sweetwater. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

This stealthy little tuner from D'Addario/Planet Waves clips discretely to your acoustic, electric or bass headstock without being bulky or intrusive. The built-in transducer picks up the pitch of your strings through vibration, and thanks to the quick processing and accurate, bright display you can be sure that you're in-tune, even with your guitar volume down. Get one of the slickest headstock tuners out there for half price from Musician's Friend now!View Deal

Dunlop Heavy Pyrex Glass Slide: $10.99 , now $3.96, save 60%

A slide is one of the most affordable and fun ways to inject a new angle of creativity into your guitar playing. This heavy-walled Pyrex slide from Dunlop is perfect for doing just that, and smaller-handed players will appreciate the fit. It features a 17mm inside diameter, 25mm outside diameter, 51mm length (ring size 6.5). With over 60% off, it could be the cheapest piece of gear you'll buy this Black Friday!View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Ukuleles

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is at its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with $15 off at Guitar Center. The soprano size is the smallest of the lot, making it easy and comfortable to play. With a lindenwood body and walnut fretboard providing a warm, resonant tone, this uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

Ukutune UKA1 26” Tenor Ukulele: Was $139.98, now $69.99

Ukutune have hit the nail on the head this Black Friday with a massive 50% off their UKA1 Tenor Ukulele with the code BFSALEUKA. Made from Ash wood and finished in a rather fetching green (USA only) or blue (UK/EU only), this slightly larger uke ships for free with a padded bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal

Ukutune UKM1 23” Concert Ukulele: $199.98 , now $119.99

Concert ukes are the go-to for many players, and with the code BFSALEUKM you can have 40% off your very own. The solid Mahogany body and Walnut fretboard provide a warm tone with strong projection. With a free gig bag and extra strings, these ukes are still in the presale phase until January 1st - but worth waiting for. View Deal

Ukutune UKM2 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $59.98, now $35.99

Ukutune’s UKM2 is a great choice for a beginner. It is a standard concert size and again features a Mahogany body, but without some of the extra fancy details of the more expensive models. Use the code BFSALEUKM for 40% off this uke, which also comes with a free padded gig bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal

Ukutune UKE1 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $129.98, now $90.99

The UKE1 Concert Ukulele is a fantastic option for someone who wants to take their playing to the next level. The solid spruce top and striped ebony back and sides offer up a bright, precise tone with plenty of projection - making this great for the stage as well as the studio (or your bedroom). Use the discount code BFSALEUKE to get 30% off until December 1st.View Deal

Ukutune UKS1 21” Soprano Ukulele: Was $49.98, now $34.99

The Ukutune UKS1 is the smallest of the lot, but the sapele body provides plenty of warmth and richness of tone. Perfect for beginners, this little uke comes with a free padded bag as well as a spare set of strings to ensure that you can always keep playing. Use the discount code BFSALEUKE for 30% off until December 1st.

View Deal

Black Friday guitar deals: Black Friday FAQ

Officially, Black Friday takes place on Friday 27th November. That's when a lot of the biggest and best deals will go live, sure, but experience tells us that the bargains will start appearing much earlier than that. We've already seeing brands offering sneak peaks at their Black Friday offerings, or launching early-Black Friday guitar sales, so it's safe to say we're firmly into deals season.

Our advice? If you spot a Black Friday guitar that takes your fancy, don't sleep on it as it may well not stick around until the big day itself.

Black Friday guitar deals: Cyber Monday FAQ

Once Black Friday is over, that doesn't mean that the deals stop coming. Some Black Friday guitar deals might hang around over the weekend after the big day, but then on Monday 30th November, attention will turn to Cyber Monday. Often the Cyber Monday guitar deals are just as strong as those doing the rounds on Black Friday, so don't give up hope if you miss out.

Black Friday guitar deals: Where to find the best deals

We're expecting big things from Sweetwater , Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, Sam Ash and Pro Audio Star this year. If you haven’t already, sign up to the mailing list of your favorite music shops so you get notified on the best deals first.

And don't forget that online retailers like Amazon and Walmart also sell loads of music gear, particular when it comes to accessories and guitars for beginners, so keep an eye out for Walmart and Amazon Black Friday guitar deals too.

If that sounds like a lot to keep an eye on, believe us, it really is! That's why you can rely on the MusicRadar team to hunt down all the best Black Friday guitar deals and publish them right here.

If you're in the market for new guitar gear, we’d highly recommend you bookmark this page.

Black Friday guitars deals: How to prepare

Draw up a Black Friday guitar wishlist, beginning with what you actually need as opposed to what you just want. That way you can avoid getting caught up in GAS-powered deal mania, spending all your cash and ending up with a practice room filled with guitar gear you simply won’t use. And hey, window shopping can be fun!

Take a look at your favorite guitar brands and see what fits the bill. Had your eye on some new gear for a couple of years? It could be due a price-drop ready for the big Black Friday guitar sale.

What do you want out of your guitar journey next year? Maybe a new acoustic guitar could open up new paths, or a new fuzz pedal could give your sound the boost it needs? Or maybe, just maybe, what you really need is that new electric guitar and guitar amp combo for a totally fresh start.

Don't forget to use our expert buyer's guides and reviews to help you make your decisions, too.

Black Friday guitar deals: What happened last year?

There were some fantastic deals up for grabs last year and many of them sold out super quick. Our favourite Black Friday electric guitar deals included $400 off the stunning Ibanez AZ2204 Prestige electric guitar at Musician's Friend, while the G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy was a popular choice when it dropped from $449 to $229, also at Musician's Friend.

In terms of Black Friday guitar pedal deals, the absolute winner last year was Guitar Center's offer of 2 TC Electronic pedals for just $75. This pick and mix deal was a popular choice. A range of Boss pedal saw $100 shaved off their price, too.

The Black Friday guitar amp deal everyone flocked too was the stylish Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb, which saw $500 slashed off the usual price at Sweetwater.

If it was a Black Friday acoustic guitar deal you wanted, Musician's Friend was the place to be where the Epiphone Hummingbird Pro dropped to just $299.99. Elsewhere there was money to be saved on acoustics from Fender and Martin.