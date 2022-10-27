Black Friday microphone deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know

Don't let Black Friday sneak up on you. The sales event of the year will be with us in a matter of weeks and if you want to make sure you get the best Black Friday microphone deal possible, you'll want to be prepared.

Luckily you've come to the right place. MusicRadar has all the information you need to know to ensure you grab a mic-related bargain - and where you can seize a deal early!

Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this year Black Friday will kick off on Friday, November 25, with money being slashed off quality music gear all the way through to Cyber Monday on November 28.

Traditionally this is the best time of year to start expanding your microphone collection, as all the major music retailers get in on the Black Friday action. So whether you are looking for a cut-price condenser, a cheap-as-chips podcast microphone or a seriously discounted live mic, you'll find it this Black Friday.

Black Friday microphone deals: Early deals

There are no official Black Friday microphone deals just yet, but a few of our favourite online stores are running some pretty great sales right now:

When will the Black Friday microphone deals land?

For 2022, the Black Friday microphone deals will officially arrive on Friday, November 25 - the day after Thanksgiving and less than a month before Christmas. As usual, the deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before the Cyber Monday music deals finish the event with a bang on Monday 28 November.

Now, we've covered Black Friday for long enough to know that many of the best Black Friday microphone deals will emerge in the weeks leading up to the big day, some as early as mid-October - and better yet, many deals stick around well after the event and into December.

What Black Friday microphones deals should I expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big music retailers throughout October and November, scouring the internet for the very best Black Friday microphone deals we can find.

Based on last year's evidence, the Thomann Black Friday sale, Guitar Center Black Friday sale, Sweetwater Black Friday sale, and Musician's Friend Black Friday sale are the places to go if you are looking for a tasty deal on a new microphone. Every year we see stellar discounts applied to all categories of mics, from studio stables to stage-ready workhorses and even podcast mics.

The Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) Black Friday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Black Friday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare for the Black Friday microphone sales

If you really want to win big when the Black Friday microphone deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early. That way you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike.

The good news is that we can help you with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

Black Friday microphone deals: what happened last year?

Last year's Black Friday microphone deals were some of the best offers we've ever seen, but we're hoping that the retailers go even bigger this year. These are some of the highlights from last year's event.

(opens in new tab) Shure SM7B: was $399, now $359, save $40

If you buy just one microphone in your lifetime, the Shure SM7B (opens in new tab) deserves a place on your shortlist. It's a mic that excels at broadcast applications because it flatters any voice, even in the worst untreated rooms. It's also a superb vocal mic (opens in new tab) for singers, whether on stage or in the studio. Need to record instruments? It's great for guitar cabs and drum kits too. The word legendary is overused but it's well-deserved here.

(opens in new tab) Slate Digital VMS ML-1: $799 , now $499, save $300

One mic to rule them all! Slate Digital’s VMS ML-1 unleashes eight vintage-inspired microphones into your locker with Slate’s brilliant microphone modelling VMS platform. Switch between models after you’ve recorded to audition a dream mic locker comprising mics that cost tens-of-thousands each.

(opens in new tab) Blue Microphones Yeti Nano: Was $99, now $79

Is the standard Yeti a bit too much for you? For those that want the Yeti sound and build quality without the size or extra features, the Nano is the mic for you. It delivers the typical Blue Microphones high-fidelity sound, but with only two pickup patterns - Cardioid and Omni-directional. With no-latency monitoring and onboard controls, the Nano makes vocal recording a joy.

(opens in new tab) Shure MV88+ Desktop Kit: was $249, now $219

If you're a content creator just using your phone to capture video you've probably nailed the cinematography bit but struggle with the audio. The Shure MV88+ fixes that by capturing clear, crisp, directional sound with no complicated setup or fuss. Just quality content. This bundle contains all the kit and cables (iOS & USB-C) you need to connect most iOS and Android phones, a phone clamp and a Manfrotto PIXI mini tripod.

(opens in new tab) Shure MV5 Digital Condenser (Silver): $99 , now $89

If aesthetics is critical to your YouTube channel – perhaps your content is about beauty – but you're working to a tight budget, we recommend the MV5. It sounds great but just as importantly it looks pretty cool in its retro inspired casing. As always, beauty is more than skin deep, and this clever little condenser mic (opens in new tab) features a simple USB input, three DSP presets for faultless recording and a headphone socket for direct monitoring. It's also very affordable.

(opens in new tab) Sterling Audio ST170 Active Ribbon Mic: $229 , $149.99

Ribbons are fast becoming everyone's favourite mics again because they sound, well, astonishing. You see they have the uncanny ability to be highly detailed without being oversensitive. This means you can use the ST170 on almost anything – vocals, electric guitars, acoustic guitars, drums, overheads – and they'll all sound magnificent.

(opens in new tab) Heil Sound PR40 Microphone: $329 , now $279.65

This is the ultimate do-it-all dynamic mic. Use it on vocals and they'll sound sublime. Podcast and broadcast? It's perfect. Surely not on a kick drum or a bass guitar cab? Yep, it's what it was born to do. It's the perfect all-rounder mic.

(opens in new tab) MXL V250 Condenser Microphone: $199.99 , $169.99

You can spend thousands on a decent vocal mic (opens in new tab). Or you can buy an MXL V250 for just $169.99. This large diaphragm condenser, with its characterful 10kHz presence boost, has been specifically voiced for vocals. It exhibits a rich, full-bodied sound that flatters almost anyone who gets near, but it loves acoustic guitars (opens in new tab) and pianos (opens in new tab) too.

(opens in new tab) VocoPro UHF-5805 Plus Wireless System: $598 , $508.30

This is for you if you're after a full set of wireless performance mics at a ridiculously affordable price. You get four handheld mics, each on their own UHF channel, a 1RU receiver with sturdy metal chassis, two dual mic chargers and a mic bag. It complies with the latest FCC frequency rules and is the perfect all-in-one solution for halls of worship, DJ sets, and vocal groups.

(opens in new tab) CAD PRO-7 Drum Microphone Kit: $199.99 , $169.99

Stop wasting your time micing up your kit with a couple of old mics and instead bring out its full sonic potential with this comprehensive set from CAD. The PRO-7 drum mic kit (opens in new tab) includes one KM212 dynamic cardioid kick drum mic, three TM211 dynamic cardioid tom mics, one SN 210 dynamic cardioid snare mic and two CM 217 cardioid mini pencil condenser overhead mics. Your kit deserves nothing less!

(opens in new tab) Heil Sound PR 35 Dynamic Mic: $269 , now $228.65

Here's a magic mic from the genius that is Bob Heil. It's a handheld vocal mic that features an incredible amount of rear rejection, exhibits next to no handling noise or electronic interference, rejects feedback like nothing else on earth but has excellent articulation and a very natural upper mid-range. In short, it's one of the best stage vocal mics out there. It also handles guitar cabs, drums and more…

Find more epic deals on a range of music gear below