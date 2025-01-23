NAMM 2025: Shure takes to the stage with new instrument, headset and vocal mics

NAMM 2025: There’s a whole raft of new products on the way from Shure, with the venerable studio brand pushing out the boat in multiple sonic directions.

Shure Nexadyne Dynamic Instrument Microphones

(Image credit: Shure)

First off the blocks are Shure’s new line of Nexadyne dynamic instrument microphones. There are three new mics in the range, each featuring Shure’s patented Revonic Technology, and each tailored for a specific purpose.

While typical instrument microphones use a single transducer, Shure’s Nexadynes feature two precisely calibrated transducers working together to achieve perfect performance. The result is a sound with natural, authentic clarity that similarly keeps out unwanted noise.

Their combination of acoustic signal processing and exceptional polar pattern linearity delivers a stronger and clearer output with less need for EQ corrections later, Shure claims.

(Image credit: Shure)

The Nexadyne 2 Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone features a contoured EQ, built-in acoustic protection from stage rumble, and improved high-frequency extension and attack. Designed for perfect placement, its swivel joint is separated from its XLR output to avoid strain on all-important connections.

(Image credit: Shure)

Nexadyne 5 Dynamic Guitar Amp Microphone features a tiny, full-range dynamic cartridge design for easy placement, either hanging from your amp or secured with the mic clip (supplied) and stand.

(Image credit: Shure)

Finally. the Nexadyne 6 Tom/Snare Microphone is designed to minimise bleed while delivering stronger focus and flexibility. With a clear high-frequency response, extremely flat mid-range and full low-end it also boasts a unique fixed angle design and a new, smaller drum mount (the A6D, which comes supplied) to reduce movement once the performance starts. The Nexadyne 6 is also available in the three-pack.

All three new mics feature a compact design and a discreet, black finish for unobtrusive deployment and come complete with a storage bag and brass mount adapters.

“Nexadyne Instrument mics bring Shure’s revolutionary Revonic technology to more audio professionals and performers,” said Nick Wood, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Product Management, at Shure. “Nexadyne is about capturing the essence of a performance. Now the same breakthrough dual transducer design that powers our Nexadyne Vocal Microphones is available in three new supercardioid models perfect for backline and instrument applications.”

The new Nexadynes will be available from February starting at £215 including VAT.

Shure SLX-D Quad-Channel Digital Receivers

(Image credit: Shure)

Joining the new Nexadynes at NAMM comes a new wireless mic solution from Shure.

Building on its popular SLX-D wireless units, the new SLXD4Q+ offers the same quality and reliability, with four channels on board for four simultaneous wireless inputs into a single unit.

And maximising its potential, Shure’s new unit is available in both a standard (SLXD4Q+) and Dante-enabled (SLXD4QDAN+) version.

There’s new and improved 138MHz tuning range capability for the first time, the ability to sum the audio into a single output, XLR, 1/4-inch, and Dante output options, and it all fits in a single, compact rack space. Plus, two units can be cascaded to create an eight-channel SLX-D set up if required.

(Image credit: Shure)

And through Shure’s ongoing partnership with Yamaha, Shure’s latest wireless product will once again be controllable from compatible Yamaha digital mixers.

"SLX-D Quad Receivers bring everything to the table that users expect from SLX-D: flawless 24-bit audio, streamlined, network-ready setup, and rock-solid RF," said Shure’s Nick Wood. “Now these features are available in a space-saving, four-channel receiver with wide tuning bands that cover the available UHF frequency range. This means a single SLX-D Quad receiver can be deployed throughout an entire country and sync with any band of existing SLX-D transmitters.”

The SLXD4Q+ is available now for £2,289 with the Dante-enabled SLXD4QDAN+ in coming in at £2,949.

Shure SM39 Vocal Performance Headset Microphone

(Image credit: Shure)

The SM39 is Shure’s latest hands-free mic set-up, allowing complete freedom while always ensuring that vocals and on-stage performance are both delivered entirely unhindered to your audience.

It features a lightweight, low-profile design, a comfortable, secure fit for extended wear, and is all set to integrate seamlessly with Shure’s Axient Digital mic systems and all Shure Wireless Systems.

The SM39 is available now from £379 RRP inc VAT.

Shure KSM11 Wired Cardioid Condenser Vocal Microphone

(Image credit: Shure)

Finally, there’s a new addition at the top of the Shure live mic tree.

The new KSM11 Wired Cardioid Condenser Vocal Microphone is a new, wired version of the company's famous, top quality wireless vocal mic, offering the extra security that only a solid, physical XLR connection can deliver.

Shure’s famous KSM11 capsule delivers a sound that requires substantially less processing and EQ to produce stage-ready sound.

The new KSM11 wired version (with XLR) comes in at £749 RRP inc VAT and is available now.