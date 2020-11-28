The best Black Friday drum deals 2020 live: drum and percussion savings galore

The Black Friday drum deals are here in their droves, with fantastic offers on electronic drum sets, acoustic drum kits, snare drums, bass drum pedals and loads more. With crazy offers like up to 70% off drums, cymbals, percussion and more in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale and 15% off qualifying drum gear at Guitar Center with the code BLACKFRIDAY15, you can rest assured that there's never been a better time to buy.

When it comes to Black Friday drum deals, there are always big savings to be had, whether you’re after a new Zildjian or Sabian cymbal, some fresh Remo or Evans drum heads, a DW bass drum pedal, a new Yamaha electronic drum set, or maybe even a drum practice pad to work on your chops during those dark winter nights.

Previous experience tells us that many of the deals we share today will sell out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, our advice would be to pick it up there and then!

Best Black Friday drum deals around the web

Black Friday drum deals: The best deals

BRAND NEW FROM ROLAND Roland TD-07KV e-drum kit: Was $1299.99, now $999.99

Roland's newest edrum kit is currently reduced by $300 at Sweetwater. It's a high-quality all-mesh affair, sporting the all-new TD-07 module, which hosts 25 fantastic factory kits comprising over 140 individual sounds.View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal

Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit: $429.99 , now $329.99, save $100

Get your stocking rocking with this great deal on a Ludwig Backbeat drum set, complete with cymbals, hardware, a stool and sticks from Guitar Center! You'll be able to start playing straight out of the box, plus it's available in Black sparkle, Wine Red Sparkle, or Metallic Silver Sparkle finishes!View Deal

Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59, save $90

Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You’ll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn’t want better sounding drums for only $59?View Deal

Sonor 2000 Series LT hardware pack: $1,059 , now $259.99

Sonor is know for making some of the best hardware around. This pack comprises a hi-hat stand, bass drum pedal, snare stand and a pair of cymbal stands. With almost $800 off at Sweetwater, this is an absolute steal.

View Deal

Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater

If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal

Guitar Center Black Friday coupon: Save 15% on select items

From pianos and guitars, to DJ turntables and headphones, get 15% off qualifying items using the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.View Deal

Sweetwater Black Friday sale | Save up to 70%

Save up to 70% off a range of acoustic and electronic drums, cymbals, percussion and so much more from the big brands, through to 28 November.View Deal

Musician's Friend BF coupon | Save up to 15%

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save up to 15% on qualifying items. This promotion covers everything from guitars and amps, to mics and keyboards. It is only for a limited time however, so don't hang about!View Deal

Get 20% off at Pro Audio Star: Use code BF20

Stick the code BF20 in at checkout and you can save 20% off loads of qualifying music gear at Pro Audio Star right now.

View Deal

Black Friday drum deals: Software

Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59, save $90

Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You’ll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn’t want better sounding drums for only $59?View Deal

Black Friday drum deals: Electronic drum sets

Roland TD-07KV e-drum kit: Was $1299.99, now $999.99

Roland's newest edrum kit is currently reduced by $300 at Sweetwater. It's a high-quality all-mesh affair, sporting the all-new TD-07 module, which hosts 25 fantastic factory kits comprising over 140 individual sounds.View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV e-kit: Was $1,599, now $1,299, save $300

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Grab a bargain today at Sweetwater.View Deal

Roland TD-17KL: was $1,299, now $999.99, save $300

Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package at Adorama right now. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal

Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater

If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal

Simmons SD200 e-kit: Was $279.99, now $199.99

E-kits are still a great option for entry-level or practice kits, and this Simmons is a no-nonsense affair that could fit the bill for those taking their first steps. At this price, it's definitely worth a look.View Deal

Black Friday drum deals: Acoustic kits

Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit: $429.99 , now $329.99, save $100

Get your stocking rocking with this great deal on a Ludwig Backbeat drum set, complete with cymbals, hardware, a stool and sticks from Guitar Center! You'll be able to start playing straight out of the box, plus it's available in Black sparkle, Wine Red Sparkle, or Metallic Silver Sparkle finishes!View Deal

Black Friday drum deals: Cymbals

Meinl Cymbals HCS Series Three Pack: Was $185, now $99.99

A superb pack for beginners, this Sam Ash Black Friday deal gives you a HCS Series 14” Hi-hat, a Series 14” Crash, and a 10” Splash for under $100. You’ll also get a free 10” Splash, free Pro-Mark 5A Sticks, and a coupon code for three free drum lessons.View Deal

Zildjian 18" S Series Rock Crash: Was $267, now $144.95

Round out your kit with a versatile crash that shines for rock, pop, and funk. The Zildjian S Series 17" Projection Crash is made of B12 bronze for full body, controlled bite, and bell-like sustain. This crash is a solid step up into the intermediate cymbal range. Take a look at Sweetwater.View Deal

Sabian 18" XSR Fast Crash Cymbal: Was $289, now $174.99

The 18" Fast Crash is a new addition to the XSR series. Uniform lathing unlocks a hotter, higher-output glassiness and more of that Sabian B20 character you love. Save $114 at Sweetwater today.

View Deal

Black Friday drum deals: Hardware

Sonor 2000 Series LT hardware pack: $1,059 , now $259.99

Sonor is know for making some of the best hardware around. This pack comprises a hi-hat stand, bass drum pedal, snare stand and a pair of cymbal stands. With almost $800 off at Sweetwater, this is an absolute steal.

View Deal

Black Friday drum deals: When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November. While this will present a concentrated 24 hours of deals, we're already seeing great Black Friday drum deals dropping now, so keep your eyes peeled to ensure you don't miss out on a fantastic pre-Black Friday deal.

The deals don't stop once Black Friday is over though. Across that weekend and right up to the end of Monday 30th November (aka Cyber Monday) there will be mountains of deals to consider spending your hard earned on.

Black Friday drum deals: Where to find the best deals

The simple answer is that deals will be everywhere over the coming weeks. We know how unhelpful that is, so the best place to start should be your favourite music retailer. We predict that the Guitar Center Black Friday deal bonanza is going to be particularly special this year, with other retailers like Sweetwater, Pro Audio Star, Sam Ash and Musician's Friend all following suit. If you haven’t already, sign up to the mailing list of your favourite shops so you can get notified on the best deals first.

It’s easy to forget that online retailers like Amazon and Walmart also do a roaring trade in music gear, so keep an eye out for Walmart and Amazon Black Friday drum deals too.

Ploughing through endless deals can be stressful, so if you lack the stamina, our deal hunters will be working round the clock to find the best Black Friday drum deals and publishing them right here.

Black Friday drum deals: What to expect

(Image credit: Alesis)

Electronic drum sets do a roaring trade around Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a great beginner electronic drum set, or you're a seasoned pro looking for a compact kit for quiet home practice, this could be a great time to scoop up a great Black Friday electronic drum set deal.

2019 was a particularly great year for discounts on the Alesis Nitro Mesh kit, with fantastic bundles including sticks and headphones available for under $400. The Roland TD-1K was also dropped to just $349 at Sweetwater for a limited time.

Although the Roland TD-17 V-Drums e-kit was still fairly new around the time of Black Friday 2019, last year Pro Audio Star offered the kit with a bonus bass drum pedal, headphones, sticks and a throne for less than $1,200.

November could be a good time to scoop up a Black Friday drum set deal, too. Whether you want to add to your snare drum collection, upgrade your cymbals, or treat yourself to a brand new drum kit, there should be a deal for you on great kits from big names like Tama, Mapex, and Pearl Drums. Black Friday is also a good opportunity to load up on useful drum accessories, like drum heads, drumsticks , drum cases, hardware and spares.

If you come across a smoking hot deal, our main advice would be not to ponder too long on a purchase as often these deals are stock- or time-limited. We saw plenty of kits sell out last year.

While that might sound like a foolhardy approach, don’t forget that most retailers offer hassle-free returns, meaning you can purchase an item when it’s a good price, then give it a whirl in the privacy of your home. If it’s not for you, you should be fine to return it. Of course, always read the fineprint of the retailer’s return policy before pulling the trigger.

Black Friday drum deals: How to prepare

Start drawing up your wishlist today, starting with what you need as opposed to what you want. That way you can avoid getting caught up in Black Friday drum deal mania, spending all your cash and ending up with a practice room filled with gear you won’t use.

Take a look at your favourite brands and see what fits the bill. Had your eye on something for a couple of years? It could be due a price-drop for Black Friday.

What are you drumming goals for the next year? Perhaps an electronic drum set will help you achieve that? Or maybe a new cymbal will help you expand your creative expression behind the kit?

Whatever your needs, our expert buyer’s guides and reviews should help you zero in on the Black Friday drum deals you really need.

Black Friday drum deals: What happened last year?

Last year's Black Friday drum deals were impressive, but we're hoping to see even bigger offers this year. Some of our favourite Black Friday electronic drum set deal highlights included an Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle - including headphones and sticks - dropped from $599 down to $399.95 at Amazon. There was also up to $300 off Roland e-kit bundles.

If you were planning on going hybrid, Roland's innovative gear including the TM-6 and TM-1 Trigger Modules were heavily discounted, the latter dropping to just $109.99.

The biggest Black Friday acoustic drum set deal was the popular Ludwig Breakbeats 5-piece dropping to just $299.99 at Guitar Center. If you were looking for a great beginner kit, this was the deal to go for.