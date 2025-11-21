Thomann just came out firing for Black Friday with up to 70% off a massive line-up of music gear

If you're waiting til next week for the Black Friday music deals to arrive you needn't hold your horses. The deals have well and truly landed early this year with massive discounts of up to 70% off in the Thomann Cyber Week sale . Whether you're a synth lover, guitar geek, or studio engineer, this is the sale you've been waiting for.

Running until December 1st, this is a great chance to get ahead of the rush and bag yourself a Black Friday bargain right now. There are discounts on some massive brands like Adam Audio, Behringer, Rode, Fender, Boss, and plenty more, so no matter what kind of gear you've been saving for, you'll find something you love here.

Save 6% (£309) Gibson Les Paul 68 Custom Reissue: was £5,299 now £4,990 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ If you really want to push the boat out this year, this Gibson Les Paul 68 Custom Reissue has got a cool £309 reduction in the Thomann sale, letting you own a Gibson Custom Shop model for less. With 68 CustomBuckers, Kluson WaffleBack tuning machines, CTS potentiometers, and a no-wire ABR-1 bridge, this is a thoroughbred LP through and through.

Save 25% (£236) Warm Audio WA-47T: was £935 now £699 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Warm Audio’s WA-47T is a clone of the legendary Neumann U-47, which has been used on countless recordings over the years. A real U-47 will set you back a few thousand, which makes the WA-47T a lot more approachable for your average music-maker. While it’s not the real deal, it’s remarkably close to that silky smooth vocal tone the original is known for. With a hefty £236 off, this is a banging deal for any studio engineers out there.

Save 19% (£16) Joyo R-06 O.M.B Looper/Drum Machine: was £85 now £69 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ I’ve used quite a few Joyo pedals over the past few years and they really are superb value for money, even at full price. This Joyo R-07 OMB has got a hefty 19% reduction bringing it just below the £70 mark. With a 40-minute looper, 7 drum kits with 7 drum beats each, and a tap tempo button, it could be just the boon your guitar playing needs going into the new year.

Save 54% (£105) Danelectro Spring King Junior: was £193 now £88 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Looking at it, you wouldn’t believe the Danelectro Spring King Junior is a genuine spring reverb. It’s absolutely tiny, yet has genuine springs in it to give that metallic tang to your guitar playing that just makes your guitar tone sing. I really love the soft-touch switch that helps with any clanging when you stomp, and the standard 9-volt operation. With a massive £105 off in the sale it’s a staggeringly good deal, but I can’t imagine stocks of this will last long.

Save 25% (£146) Behringer DeepMind 6X: was £579 now £433 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ If you want to get into synthesizers but don’t want to spend loads, this Behringer DeepMind 6X was already great value at the RRP, but has got a hefty £146 off in the Thomann early Cyberweek sale. It’s solidly built with a full metal body construction, has semi-weighted keys for a nice response when playing, and has plenty of dedicated sliders for editing your tones.

Save 39% (£173) Phil Jones Double Four BG-75: was £441 now £268 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ The idea of a compact bass amp will seem alien to most bass players, but this is exactly what the Phil Jones Double Four BG-75 gives you. If you can’t practice at home with your massive bass stack, this compact and clever little amp will deliver plenty of low end that won’t harm your relationship with your neighbours. It’s got a gigantic £173 off in the Thomann Cyber Week sale, making it a must-have for any player who wants to sharpen their skills even further.