“Tonverk is made for expansive sound design and immediate play”: Elektron’s stereo sampling workstation is real, and it’s out now

This is... - YouTube Watch On

We’ve known about the existence of Elektron’s Tonverk since leaked images of a prototype unit appeared online almost exactly a year ago.

At the time, Elektron appeared to confirm the veracity of the leak, while simultaneously dampening any hopes that a release was imminent, stating that: “At any given time there are a number of prototypes in various stages of development… Some eventually see the light of day and others stay in the proto stage.”

Now the Swedish brand has finally made things official, revealing full details of its latest hardware groovebox, which is available to order as of today.

As expected, Tonverk is a primarily sample-based instrument, albeit one that incorporates workstation-like elements that go beyond the sampling capabilities of regular samplers like Elektron’s own Digitakt. The instrument features 16 tracks, the first eight of which are stereo audio tracks, while the remaining eight handle routing and processing, with four assigned as bus tracks, three sends and one master mix channel.

(Image credit: Elektron)

Each audio track can work in one of three ways, making use of Elektron’s system of playback ‘machines’. The first of these is the Single Player machine, which lets users record and playback both mono and stereo samples polyphonically, with the ability to adjust sample length and playback behaviour, as well as set loop points and crossfading.

The second machine mode is labelled Multi Player, which allows Tonverk to create and load multi-sampled instruments that can be played back polyphonically. To make full use of this, Tonverk introduces an Auto Sampler function, which uses MIDI to automatically multi-sample hardware instruments.

The final audio track mode is called Subtracks. This allows each audio track to play host to eight individual monophonic sample players, each with its own sample parameters and sequencer track. This allows a single audio track to be used as a full drum kit or a means to layer monophonic ideas.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audio tracks can also function as a MIDI track for controlling external gear.

Each of these tracks can make use of what Elektron describes as ‘a kaleidoscope of effects and huge modulation possibilities’. In practice, that equates to features including two assignable LFOs and two effect LFOs per audio track, an assignable envelope for each audio track, plus two LFOs for each bus/send track. There’s also a flexible mod matrix for routing pitch bend, mod wheel, breath control and aftertouch.

On the effect front, Tonverk has a total of 17 modules available across its various track types (options differ from track to track). Many of these are new for Tonverk, and feature enticing titles such as Infinite Flanger, Phase 98, Dirtshaper, Chrono Pitch and Supervoid Reverb.

Image 1 of 5 Tonverk's Auto Sampler lets users create multi-sampled instruments via MIDI. (Image credit: Elektron) Tonverk's 'machines' alter the playback mode for audio tracks. (Image credit: Elektron) The button keyboard allows for easy melodic step sequencing. (Image credit: Elektron) Tonverk's effects routing. (Image credit: Elektron) The step sequencer offers the usual level of depth found on Elektron instruments. (Image credit: Elektron)

In typical Elektron fashion, each of Tonverk’s tracks can be controlled using a deep and flexible step sequencing workflow. Tonverk’s sequencer can program up-to 256 steps per track and comes equipped with functionality including parameter lock automation, an arpeggiator, probability-based sequencing, per-track sequence lengths and micro-timing adjustments.

According to Elektron: “Whether you’re multi-sampling your favorite synth, crafting drum kits, routing things all over the place or sending sounds out and back in for further alchemy, Tonverk is made for expansive sound design and immediate play.”

With its ability to save fully-fledged multi-sampled instruments and multi-part drum kits, as well as its routing and sequencing tools, Tonverk looks like the closest thing Elektron has released to a true ‘DAW in a box’ system.

The obvious question is whether or not Tonverk is intended as a replacement for Elektron’s similarly-priced Octatrack. On paper, Tonverk looks a lot like an upgrade to the Octatrack’s eight-track design; keeping the stereo sampling but expanding it with new modes and internal routing options.

That said, Tonverk lacks some popular Octatrack features such as its crossfader and, at first glance at least, appears to put less emphasis on live performance and more on studio functionality.

In terms of the Tonverk hardware itself, the rear panel features four balanced jack outputs, two balanced jack inputs, a stereo headphone output, and MIDI in, out and through ports. There’s also an SD card port providing expandable memory, along with two USB-C ports.

Tonverk can function as a class compliant USB audio device. There’s currently no word on compatibility with Elektron’s Overbridge software.

Tonverk will come loaded with a sound library containing single samples, multi-sampled instruments, drum kits and preset projects.

Tonverk is available to order now priced at $1,599/€1,399/£1,199. Head to the Elektron website for more.