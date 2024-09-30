“It would be strange if we didn’t have [prototypes in development], since creating music machines is what we love doing”: Elektron seemingly confirms Tonverk leak is real, but don’t get too excited just yet

Elektron has officially responded to last week’s leaked images that appeared to reveal the existence of a new hardware instrument called Tonverk.

Posting on its own Elektronauts forum, where the images originally appeared before being swiftly removed, the Swedish brand neither outright confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the images.

“It’s great to see the speculation in the threads even if things occasionally drift a little off-piste,” the post begins. “At any given time there are a number of prototypes in various stages of development. It would be strange if we didn’t have any since creating music machines is what we love doing. Some eventually see the light of day and others stay in the proto stage.”

Although the statement leaves plenty of room for ambiguity, it’s fair to read it as an acknowledgement that Tonverk is a genuine Elektron prototype. At the same time, Elektron is clearly aiming to pour cold water on any Tonverk hype, and we're left none-the-wiser as to whether we can expect an official reveal any time soon. There may still be reason for excitement in the final lines of the post though.

“We do have other fun hardware things in the pipeline,” Elektron confirms. “And Overbridge for Digitakt II is soon done [sic] for some multi-streaming audio madness.”

(Image credit: Via Reddit)

Originally posted to the Elektronauts forum before being removed and reposted to Reddit, last week’s leak showed an apparent new Elektron instrument labelled Tonverk, which appeared to be some combination of sampler and synthesizer .

The instrument appeared to feature a lot of classically Elektron design touches, including a multi-functional sequencer, sample editing and multiple playback ‘Machines’. There were also signs that the company may be toying with some intriguing new designs though, with Tonverk seemingly offering extra flexibility when it comes to effect and modulation routing, as well as a USB-C power input.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Elektron’s full response below. You can read more of our – semi-informed – speculation in the original news story.