Moog teases new Messenger synth with freaky Severance-inspired video

Arrival of the Messenger | Moog Music - YouTube Watch On

Superbooth 25 is almost upon us, and you know what that means: new gear announcements by the bucketload from the biggest brands in music technology.

Ahead of the show - kicking off in Berlin on Thursday 8 May - Moog has shared a cryptic teaser video that confirms the company will be releasing a new synthesizer: Messenger.

The video is a surreal experience that finds unidentified workers visiting the forest to install microphones in the ground, before we're shown a Severance-esque scene in which more freaky corporate types get their Jackson Pollock on, while one plays the new Messenger synth. (If the Severance connection seems a little random, cast your mind back to the fourth episode of the show's latest season, in which Miss Huang inexplicably plays a Moog Theremini.)

"A new mode of communication has arrived," reads the caption for the video. "A carrier of universal language, a catalyst for human connection, a machine for deeper meaning. This device translates ideas into actuality. It exists in a space where experimentation meets expression, where the sights and sounds of the natural world intersect with notions of the cosmic beyond."

Safe to say, the message is a little unclear, but - fortunately for us - the Messenger isn't. We're given a proper glimpse of Moog's new synth, which looks like a compact, 32-key monosynth equipped with two oscillators and a sub-oscillator, along with FM and oscillator sync capabilities.

Judging from the image below, it looks like there's also a multimode filter onboard with four modes, an arpeggiator and a 64-step probabilistic sequencer, something that doesn't seem unlikely, considering the sophisticated sequencer that featured in the Moog Muse.

"Keep on listening," the caption reads. "We'll have more to share with you soon."

Keep an eye on our homepage for more new product announcements and live coverage from the show floor when Superbooth 2025 starts on Thursday.