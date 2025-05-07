“I'm so glad that the Erica Synths crew was able to carry out the vision and finish the dream!": Hexinverter Électronique’s planned analogue drum machine never made it to market, but the HexDrums is set to put that right

News
By ( musicradartech ) published

Superbooth 25: It’s infused with Mutant Drum DNA

Erica Synths x Hexinverter HEXDRUMS teaser - YouTube Erica Synths x Hexinverter HEXDRUMS teaser - YouTube
Watch On

Superbooth 25: Eurorack module specialist Hexinverter Électronique may have closed its doors in 2022, but its tech lives on thanks to collaborations with Erica Synths.

The latest of these is HexDrums. Taking the DNA of Hexinverter’s Mutant series of percussion modules, this is an analogue drum machine with 10 sound sources. These include two kicks, an optimised Mutant Machine, snare, clap, rimshot and hi-hats. There are also 10 sets of crash and ride cymbal samples from Erica itself.

There are individual outputs for all the drum sounds and stereo panning on the master channel. The compressor and master drive effects, meanwhile, have their roots in the Hexinverter Mutant Glue module.

Of course, to achieve full ‘drum machine’ status you need to have a sequencer, and the one in the HexDrums has 64 steps and offers per-track accent, per-step microtiming, ratchets, rolls and per-step probability. Each of the 16 banks can hold 16 patterns.

Discussing the HexDrums - which is set for release later this year - Hexinverter Électronique’s Stacy Gaudreau says: "Our plan was always to use the Mutant Drum DNA to create a next-level desktop drum machine. We began early work on one before the pandemic. I'm so glad that the Erica Synths crew was able to carry out the vision and finish the dream!"

Find out more on the Erica Synths website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drum machines

Ableton drops 1.5 update for Move, adding sample slicing, improved MIDI I/O and a new Auto-Filter device

What is Superbooth 2025?: Everything you need to know ahead of the Berlin music tech showcase

“Okay, I’m saying it. I didn’t post the video because Giacomo couldn’t play well enough to be on my channel”: Rick Beato comments on the Giacomo Turra plagiarism scandal and says stealing other people’s music is “completely not cool”
See more latest
Most Popular
A still from Rick Beato&#039;s video with Giacomo Turra – the video was ultimately not published.
“Okay, I’m saying it. I didn’t post the video because Giacomo couldn’t play well enough to be on my channel”: Rick Beato comments on the Giacomo Turra plagiarism scandal and says stealing other people’s music is “completely not cool”
Ableton Move 1.5
Ableton drops 1.5 update for Move, adding sample slicing, improved MIDI I/O and a new Auto-Filter device
Shakira
“I turned to my assistant and said 'Man, this sounds like it's going to be big’”: Shakira and Wyclef Jean reunite for a 20th anniversary performance of Hips Don’t Lie, a song that began life in the Dirty Dancing movie that you’ve never seen
Instruo Seashell
Instruō's new semi-modular Seashell offers time-saving total recall of parameters via software
moog
Moog teases new Messenger synth with freaky Severance-inspired video
Harley Benton Vintage Series PB-62: the entry-level bass guitars draw inspiration from vintage Fender and feature a single split-coil pickup.
“The PB-62 continues our tradition of delivering outstanding price-to-performance value, and a fresh take on a classic theme”: Vintage mojo from a $180 beginner bass guitar? Meet the Harley Benton PB-62
Sugar Bytes Dialekt
"Create unique and professional tracks in seconds": Sugar Bytes' Dialekt is an 8-track groovebox that can create instant songs in a variety of genres
Fender Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 &#039;Lost Paisley&#039; Telecaster – the new Custom Shop signature collab features a finish from a Blue Paisley Cling-Foil sheet
“This isn’t just an Artist Signature model – it’s a glimpse into what could have been, had this concept made it to production”: Fender and Brad Paisley introduce the 1967 ‘Lost Paisley’ Telecaster
Queen 1
“At last, we get our first album to sound as we imagined it should sound… Phew!”: 52 years later, Queen have finally got their debut album right, says Roger Taylor
Timothee Chalamet
Definitely not a complete unknown: Hollywood star rumoured to be playing a ‘secret’ set at Glastonbury