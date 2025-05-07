Instruō's new semi-modular Seashell offers time-saving total recall of parameters via software
Superbooth 25: The Seashell looks like the perfect bridge between the knob-twiddling world of modular synthesis and DAW-based workflows
Superbooth 25: It’s that time of year when intriguing new entries into the modular and semi-modular synthesis pantheon start to pop up on our radar. Ahead of this year’s Superbooth show in Berlin, Instruō have launched Seashell, an analog semi-modular desktop synth with a modern edge.
Bridging the knob-twiddling hardware world of modular synthesis with the software landscape via an accompanying plugin, Seashell aims to bring perfect integration with your DAW or software control environment.
Connecting to your computer (Mac, Windows or Linux) via USB-C, users can modify any and all of the Seashell's analogue components via the plugin’s fairly contemporary-looking UI, with high resolution digital control (14 bit) over its main areas.
Instruō stress that this approach provides a fresh method of working with the analogue world - and marks a notable coming together of the two universes that have traditionally side-eyed each other with suspicion.
But the provision of total parameter recall via the software might also catch the eyes of long-time modular manipulators - especially those who have lost hours trying to recreate long-lost patches. It also makes like considerably easier for newcomers.
On to the synth itself, and the semi-modular architecture is fuelled by dual analog sawtooth-core analogue VCOs sporting sync and cross modulation. There’s a wave folder and lowpass filter (CV controlled) and on the modulation front, there’s an LFO, a flexible envelope generator and a stereo diffusion effect - All of these elements can be manipulated via the accompanying software. It’s also patchable via CV inputs for external signal manipulation.
Seashell definitely looks like a fantastic way in to the semi-modular universe for those ready to dip their toe in the water.
Its plugin-based control center effectively a helpful leg-up for music-makers more used to digital workflows and daunted by the learning curve of modular.
The appeal of total recall via software is undoubtedly a highlight here though. The Seashell's aesthetic (both hardware and software) is eye-catching and we’re really looking forward to getting hands-on with it
Instruō Seashell is available now for £649. Find out more by heading over to the company’s website.
