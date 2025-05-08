“We’ve carefully considered what matters most to musicians and sound designers”: Groove Synthesis announces a more compact and affordable version of its superb 3rd Wave synth

Superbooth 25: Our only problem with the Groove Synthesis 3rd Wave - a stunning evolution of the classic Waldorf PPG Wave wavetable synths from the ‘80s - was that we couldn’t really afford it. This blocker has now been partially removed, though, with the launch of the 3rd Wave 8M, which is very much a ‘lite’ version of the original.

We say ‘partially’ because, although the 3rd Wave 8M is much cheaper than the $3k+ synth that it’s derived from, it still costs close to $2,000. Some compromises have been made in order to bring the price down, too: while the 3rd Wave module and keyboard both have 24 voices, the 8M maxes out at eight.

The user interface has also been streamlined but, according to Groove Synthesis co-founder Bob Coover, the guts of the synth remain intact.

“This isn’t a watered-down version of our flagship 24-voice models,” he says. “The signal processing chain, analogue electronics and the sound are the same as on the 24. The 8M just makes the 3rd Wave experience accessible to musicians, sound designers, and producers who don’t need the full-scale system.”

To reinforce this point, we can tell you that the 8M offers full patch compatibility with the full-fat 3rd Wave and has the same complement of wavetable, analogue-style, FM and sampling synthesis tools. The eight analogue filters and output circuit design are the same, too.

And, alongside the price drop, there is another benefit in the shape of a smaller footprint that will please desktop and touring users.

“The 8M has the full DNA of our flagship models,” reassures Andrew Silverman, the other Groove Synthesis co-founder. “We’ve carefully considered what matters most to musicians and sound designers, preserving the elements that define our sound while creating a more accessible entry point to the 3rd Wave sonic universe.”

If all of this has convinced you that, yes, the 3rd Wave is now a viable option, we can tell you that it’ll be available in July priced at $1,999. Find out more on the Groove Synthesis website.