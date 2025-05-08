Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens

Superbooth 2025 is officially underway. This morning the doors (and DAWs) of Berlin’s FEZ centre open to the industry, press and public, giving the music technology community its first opportunity to see and hear many of the music making tools we’ll be playing, talking about and drooling over in the months and years to come.

Over the past decade, Superbooth has grown to become the most significant date in the annual music technology calendar. Part industry trade show, part synth nerd jam session, the Berlin event sprawls out across the grounds of the city’s FEZ centre over the course of three days – this year taking place on the 8-10 May.

The event plays host to many of the biggest brands in music technology, but also numerous smaller, newer and often innovative outfits. More so than California’s NAMM show, Superbooth has become the de facto event for music tech brands to announce and showcase new gear.

MusicRadar is on the ground, and we’ll be bringing you photos, videos and commentary on all the hottest, newest and weirdest bits of tech on display at this year’s show.

Moog Messenger

Moog Messenger

1010music Bento

1010music Bento

Neuzeit Drop

Neuzeit Drop

Cre8audio Assembler

Cre8audio Assembler



Boom Chick

Boom Chick

Erica Synths HexDrums

Erica Synths HexDrums

Yamaha Reface Robot 2

Yamaha Reface Robot 2

Bastl Instruments Kastle 2 Wave Bard

Bastl Instruments Kastle 2 Wave Bard

KOMA Elektronik Chromaplane

KOMA Elektronik Chromaplane

Napkey Chord

Napkey Chord

We've just rocked up at FEZ-Berlin for Superbooth 2025 - Europe's biggest event for makers and fans of synths and music technology - and the show is about to get started.

This year’s list of exhibitors stretches from big names like Korg, Moog, Elektron, Arturia, Teenage Engineering and Oberheim all the way through to a host of small independent outfits showing off some of the most innovative products in modern music tech.

Tons of new synths, drum machines, sequencers, controllers, modules and more have been unveiled in the lead-up to the show, and many more will be announced as the day goes on - and we’re here to document the whole thing on our live blog and the MusicRadar Tech Instagram and YouTube channel.

What are you hoping will be announced at this year’s show? Let us know in the comments.

The top superbooth gear already revealed

Although Superbooth 2025 has only just officially kicked off, there have been plenty of announcements and teasers in the run up to the show. Catch up with the biggest news stories below.

"True to the Moog legacy and innovative spirit of Dr. Robert Moog": Moog unveils new $899 analogue monosynth, Messenger

“I'm so glad that the Erica Synths crew was able to carry out the vision and finish the dream!": Hexinverter Électronique’s planned analogue drum machine never made it to market, but the HexDrums is set to put that right

“Designed to replace your laptop and become the brain of your setup”: Bento is an all-in-one DAW in a box that does 'everything 1010music users have been asking for' (below)

Introducing bento – Portable Sampling Production Lab - YouTube Watch On

Frap Tools’ debut polysynth Magnolia might be the most exciting new instrument of 2025

One of our favourite instruments of 2024 gets even better as Polyend adds an experimental sample engine to Synth (below)

Introducing DWA: All New Polyend Synth Engine - YouTube Watch On

Ableton drops 1.5 update for Move, adding sample slicing, improved MIDI I/O and a new Auto-Filter device

Instruō's new semi-modular Seashell offers time-saving total recall of parameters via software

"Create unique and professional tracks in seconds": Sugar Bytes' Dialekt is an 8-track groovebox that can create instant songs in a variety of genres