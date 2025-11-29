If I was buying my first Apple MacBook for music-making, this is the bargain $749 Black Friday deal I’d go for

A great Black Friday iPad deal is one thing, but if you’re serious about your music-making, there’s no substitute for a decent laptop. And, although it’s the most affordable ‘book on Apple’s shelf, the 13-inch MacBook Air is certainly a decent laptop - and right now it’s available at a massive discount at Amazon in the US.

For just $749 ($799 in the UK), you can have a machine with a latest-gen M4 chip in it with 16GB of RAM. Admittedly, there’s only 256GB of storage, but you could easily bolster this with a fast external SSD.

Reviewing the 15-inch version of the latest MacBook Air (which is also on sale, by the way), we described it as “an amazing choice for any kind of musician or producer,” and we stand by that today.

In terms of software, Apple’s own GarageBand DAW is available for free, but let’s not forget that the company’s flagship Logic Pro DAW is still at the frankly bonkers price of $/£200, and comes with more than enough plugins and loops for you to make release-quality music with.

Admittedly, if you’re starting from scratch you may need to factor in some budget for monitor speakers, an audio interface and a MIDI keyboard as well but, whichever side of the Atlantic you live on, you’ll be able to get your laptop and DAW in place for less than a grand, which sounds like a great deal from where we’re sitting.

Save £200 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4): was £999 now £799 at very.co.uk Apple is still selling the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air for £999 on its website, but head on over to Very and the exact same laptop (with an M4 processor, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD) can be had for £200 less. Now that's Black Friday magic.