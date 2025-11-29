“Big love to Jools for inviting us down to celebrate the New Year; it’s always such an honour and a genuine joy to be part of the show”: Ronnie Wood, Craig David, Olivia Dean and The Kooks all confirmed for this year’s Hootenanny

Every country, it seems, has its own quirky New Year TV traditions. In Germany, every 31 December people sit down to watch Dinner For One, an obscure British comedy sketch from the early 1960s. In Russia, they watch a three-hour film called The Irony Of Fate. In the UK, we have Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny.

It’s been running every year on BBC2 since 1994 and this year’s musical buffet is as varied as we’ve come to expect. In the legends’ slot there is Ronnie Wood, who’ll be performing material from his recent solo anthology Fearless. There’s also Lulu, who has a new memoir out, If Only You Knew.

For the middle youth, there’s Craig David – the garage king will be appearing on the show for the first time in 25 years – and The Kooks, who released a new album this year, Never/Know.

The latter seem especially made up to be invited. In a statement, frontman Luke Pritchard said: “We’re so excited to be back on Hootenanny. Big love to Jools for inviting us down to celebrate the New Year; it’s always such an honour and a genuine joy to be part of the show.”

“We’ve been completely blown away by the reception Never/Know has had. The support, the messages, the crowds singing it back to us; it’s meant the world. Doing this show feels like the perfect way for us to say thank you to everyone who’s been with us on the journey this year.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean will also be appearing. The 26-year-old Haringey-born neo-soul singer has had her most successful year to date, with a Number One single, Man I Need, which was taken from her Number One album, The Art Of Loving.

Other performers include Jessie J, Heather Small and Ruby Turner and there will doubtless be many others. Exact timings have yet to be confirmed, but in case you need reminding, it’s all on December 31 on BBC2 and iplayer.