"Over 11,000 genre-defining Roland sounds in one powerful instrument": Roland brings Zen-Core to Galaxias with Zenology GX

Roland has unveiled Zenology GX, the “next generation” of the Zen-Core synthesis technology found in hardware instruments like Fantom and Jupiter-X and the Zenology Pro plugin.

Zenology GX brings Roland’s Zenology engine into Galaxias, an instrument player included with the Ultimate tier of Roland’s Cloud subscription service that features a vast content library spanning emulations of classic Roland gear alongside modern software synths. Galaxias allows you to layer and process multiple instruments and access more than 25,000 sounds from the plugin or standalone app.

Arriving with the instrument’s 1.8 update, the integration of Zenology GX brings an additional 11,000 additional presets to Galaxias. Though many of these sounds were already available in Roland’s Zenology Pro plugin, bringing them into Galaxias allows you to do more with them than you could in Zenology Pro. (As far as we’re aware, though, Zenology GX isn’t a replacement for that plugin.)

Zenology GX takes advantage of Galaxias’ newly redesigned user interface and sound browser, and lets you make the most of the capabilities that Galaxias offers as a synth host, including the ability to layer up to four instances of Zenology GX in a single Scene, with key splits and layers, modulatable macro controls, per-layer effects processing and customizable sequencers. Load times and performance are said to be “highly optimized” as well.

Zenology GX's Step LFOs in action (Image credit: Roland)

Zenology GX’s synth architecture stacks four layers of virtual analogue or PCM waveforms in each patch; nine VA waveforms are on offer alongside supersaw, noise and an extensive library of 7000 PCM waves. These are joined by ten modelled filter types, including a Jupiter-8 emulation, and modulation duties are augmented by 11 available LFO shapes, including a tempo-synced Step LFO with up to 37 curves per step.

Sounds can be processed via a comprehensive collection of more than 90 effects, covering everything from reverbs and delays to lo-fi processors, overdrives, phasers, filters, amp simulators, pitch-shifters and emulations of classic Roland hardware such as the Roland Juno-106 chorus and the SP-404’s DJFX Looper.

Sounds designed in Zenology GX can be exported to the Zenology Pro plugin and Zen-Core hardware instruments such as the Fantom, Jupiter-X, Juno-X and MC-707.

Zenology GX and Galaxias are only available with a Roland Cloud Ultimate subscription, which will set you back $19.99/mo or $199 annually. A free 30-day trial is also available.

Find out more on Roland’s website.