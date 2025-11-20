Roland's new Earth Electric Piano instrument brings "every electric piano you've ever loved together at last"

A year on from the release of Earth Piano, Roland is launching Earth Electric Piano, a software instrument that the company says brings "every electric piano you've ever loved together at last", placing an extensive library of "meticulously crafted" tones and customization options beneath an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

Earth Electric Piano combines multi-sampling with Roland's proprietary modelling techniques to deliver recreations of "the full spectrum of classic electric piano sounds" from musical history, from trusty Rhodes and Wurlitzer sounds to the Hohner Clavinet and Yamaha CP series.

Also onboard is a Vintage Digital category that features synth-based piano tones from instruments like the Roland RD-1000 and JD-800, along with "classic FM voices" like the Yamaha DX7. Sonic characteristics such as electronic hum and hiss and mechanical key and damper noises can be introduced for added realism and authenticity.

(Image credit: Roland)

Once chosen, tones can be shaped via two modelled preamps and 12 cabinets, given movement with six types of tremolo, and processed with a comprehensive arsenal of effects.

Roland has gone all in on the effects section for Earth Electric Piano: you've got multiple flavours of chorus, flanger, phaser, wah, filter and delay, along with a rotary speaker emulator, a dedicated compressor panel equipped with LA-2A and 1176 emulations, and a versatile reverb section that features the Venue convolution reverb from Earth Piano. Rounding things off are a three-band EQ and filter.

Earth Electric Piano is currently available for $49.99, an 80% discount on the MSRP of $249.99. The plugin is available in VST3, AU and AAX formats, and can be hosted within Roland's Galaxias instrument, which allows you to split and layer its sounds with other Roland Cloud instruments.

Find out more on Roland's website.