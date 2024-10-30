Roland’s new Earth Piano instrument puts “50 years of piano development” into your DAW
Grand, upright and felt pianos are all here
Roland is one of the leading manufacturers of digital pianos - it has “50 years of piano development” behind it, in fact - and now it’s bringing its experience to the software market with Earth Piano.
Featuring seven tweakable acoustic piano types, this promises “Roland’s best and most modern piano sound technology,” and combines multisamples with proprietary modelling techniques.
The piano options include various concert grands plus upright, felt and toy pianos, so you should be able to find the tone you’re looking for. You can adjust your piano’s temperament, stereo width and dynamic range, and adjust physical parameters such as cabinet resonance, string resonance, pedal noise and more. Additionally, each key’s tuning, volume and character can be adjusted individually.
Your sound can be further shaped with a range of convolution-based spaces and algorithmic reverbs, plus a three-band EQ, multi-mode compressor and plenty of multi-effects.
As with all new Roland software instruments, Earth Piano is included in the Roland Cloud Ultimate subscription. It’s also available as a Lifetime Key for the introductory price of $50; this applies until 30 November, after which the regular price of $250 will apply.
Find out more on the Roland website.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.