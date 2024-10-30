Roland’s new Earth Piano instrument puts “50 years of piano development” into your DAW

Roland is one of the leading manufacturers of digital pianos - it has “50 years of piano development” behind it, in fact - and now it’s bringing its experience to the software market with Earth Piano.

Featuring seven tweakable acoustic piano types, this promises “Roland’s best and most modern piano sound technology,” and combines multisamples with proprietary modelling techniques.

The piano options include various concert grands plus upright, felt and toy pianos, so you should be able to find the tone you’re looking for. You can adjust your piano’s temperament, stereo width and dynamic range, and adjust physical parameters such as cabinet resonance, string resonance, pedal noise and more. Additionally, each key’s tuning, volume and character can be adjusted individually.

(Image credit: Roland)

Your sound can be further shaped with a range of convolution-based spaces and algorithmic reverbs, plus a three-band EQ, multi-mode compressor and plenty of multi-effects.

As with all new Roland software instruments, Earth Piano is included in the Roland Cloud Ultimate subscription. It’s also available as a Lifetime Key for the introductory price of $50; this applies until 30 November, after which the regular price of $250 will apply.

Find out more on the Roland website.

(Image credit: Roland)