Critter & Guitari's Organelle S2 can be anything you want it to be: synth, sampler, sequencer, drum machine, effects unit and more

Critter & Guitari has announced the launch of Organelle S2, an updated version of the Organelle S music computer, bringing an improved processor and a couple of hardware tweaks to this cute but powerful instrument.

Described by its maker as a "sound processor and synthesizer", Organelle can really be anything you want it to be – synth, sampler, sequencer, drum machine or effects unit – thanks to its ability to run patches designed in Pure Data, an open-source programming language for electronic music-making.

Organelle S2 has been equipped with a new 1.8 GHz ARM quad-core processor which Critter & Guitari tells us is 50% faster than the Organelle S and almost twice as fast as the original Organelle.

The Organelle's encoders have been swapped out for new versions with a smoother feel, and the microSD card slot has been rejigged to address an issue with the previous design that saw cards getting lost inside the instrument.

Aside from these tweaks, the hardware remains the same, and Organelle's 25-key maple keyboard is joined by six encoders spanning parameter control, volume and navigation via its OLED display.

There's plenty of I/O onboard with TRS MIDI in/out, dual USB-A ports, a footswitch jack and HDMI output, along with 1/4" stereo in/out and a headphone jack. There's a built-in microphone too.

As mentioned, Organelle runs patches designed in Pure Data, and users can choose from a default selection developed by Critter & Guitari or a growing library of user-created patches.

This makes Organelle a hugely flexible instrument that can do anything from synthesis (the library spans additive, subtractive, wavetable, granular, FM, physical modelling and more) to sampling, sequencing, effects processing and more; the only limit is your imagination – and the Organelle's beefed-up processor.

Organelle S2 is priced at $499. Find out more on Critter & Guitari's website.