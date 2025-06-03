"Raw, warm, and beautifully expressive": Rhodes releases Wurli, a virtual instrument based on the Wurlitzer 200A

Rhodes Music has unveiled a new sampled-based plugin recreation of the Wurlitzer electric piano, joining the Rhodes V8 and Anthology plugins in its virtual instrument lineup.

Rhodes Wurli is based on the Wurlitzer 200A, a model released in 1974 that became the most commercially successful Wurlitzer, making its way into recordings from Pink Floyd, Elton John, Queen, Stevie Wonder and more.

The plugin is built on the same engine as Rhodes' Anthology, offering a variety of sound-shaping options that includes an array of effects and a number of amp and microphone models, including new authentic recreations of the 200A's amp and speakers.

Rhodes Wurli's stable of effects includes chorus, phaser, delay and reverb with spring, plate, room and hall modes, alongside a three-band EQ and vibrato modelled after the 200A's hardware circuit. The plugin also features timbre-shifting and tuning options, along with mechanical noise for added realism.

“As part of our ever-expanding library of classic instruments, we’re proud to share our own take on the iconic reed-based electric piano,” says Rhodes Music's Chief Product Officer Dan Goldman.

“Sampled by the same expert team behind the Rhodes V8 and Anthology plug-ins, Rhodes Wurli brings the 200A to a whole new level of musicality and playability. Paired with Anthology’s powerful sound-shaping tools, effects, and intuitive interface, the result is something truly special — raw, warm, and beautifully expressive.”

The Wurlitzer is a reed-based electric piano that was on the market from 1954 to 1983, offering a more lightweight and portable alternative to the Rhodes that was edgier and sharper in tone. Last year, the owners of the Wurlitzer brand confirmed that a new instrument is currently in development, the Wurlitzer 250D.

​Priced at an introductory offer of £62.97/€69.97$90.97 until June 30, Rhodes Wurli is available now in VST, AU, and AAX formats through the official Rhodes Music store.

Find out more on Rhodes Music's website.