The long and winding history of Rhodes: New Anthology plugin leads classic electric pianos to your DAW

Having previously released a software version of the Mk8, its latest hardware electric piano, Rhodes has now dipped into its illustrious archives and created a plugin that emulates a range of “classic and rare” instruments from its back catalogue.

Known as Rhodes Anthology, this features four models: the Rhodes MK1 Stage 73 (1976), Sparkletop 73 (1965), Rhodes MKV 73 (1984) and Rhodes MK7 73 (2010). Each of these is said to have its own distinctive character and response.

The control set for each piano has been kept clean and simple, and looks conducive to fast and efficient tweaking. There’s a nice render of each of the included models, and the preamp and FX modules come directly from the aforementioned Rhodes V8 Pro plugin.

As well as the tone shaping controls you also get a Global Tune function, while the Timbre Shift feature enables you to re-voice your piano if you wish.

There are already plenty of other Rhodes emulations on the market, but the Anthology looks like it’s had plenty of love poured into it, and could be viewed as both playable instrument and electric piano history lesson. It’s currently available at the introductory price of $100/£100/€95 (a 14-day trial is also available) and runs on PC and Mac. The regular price will be $150/£140/€135.

Find out more on the Rhodes website.