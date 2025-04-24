Arturia’s V Collection gets a Roland JP-8000 emulation and lo-fi synth/sampler, along with five more instruments and a host of updates

Arturia has unveiled the latest edition of V Collection, its popular and extensive bundle of software instruments and synth emulations. V Collection 11 brings seven new plugins into the fold, including Jup-8000 V, an emulation of the Roland JP-8000, and Pure LoFi, a synth and sampler designed to craft authentically degraded lo-fi sounds.

Jup-8000 V is a software recreation of the Roland JP-8000, an analogue modelling synth that found favour with trance producers following its release in the late ‘90s, beloved for its supersaw oscillator which stacked seven detuned sawtooth waves to create a lush and harmonically rich sound.

Arturia says that it has meticulously reverse-engineered the original synth’s circuitry to create a “true-to-life” recreation of the JP-8000’s “anthemic” tones, while integrating new features such as a multi-arpeggiator, polyphonic sequencer and additional effects.

The plugin’s seven engine modes (comprising Supersaw, Triangle Mod, Noise, Feedback Oscillator, Square, Sawtooth and Triangle) can be shaped using an "ultra-sharp" multimode filter with switchable slopes, and processed via an extensive selection of 18 effects that includes a take on the classic “trance gate” gate sequencing effect.

Arturia Jup-8000 V (Image credit: Arturia)

Pure LoFi is a software instrument designed to capture the sonic imperfections of vintage hardware, from tape machines to classic samplers. The plugin’s trio of sound engines (Realistic Instruments, Creative Sampler and LoFi Oscillator) span both synthesis and sampling and can be imbued with lo-fi goodness via nine vintage hardware emulations and six processing modes that recreate digital artifacts, tape flutter and vinyl crackle.

Also included in V Collection 11 are several instruments that have been unveiled since the release of V Collection X: MiniBrute V , an emulation of the company’s first hardware synth, released in 2012, and Synthx V , a recreation of the ‘80s Elka Synthex that augments the original with expanded polyphony, new filter modes and modulation options.

SEM V, Arturia’s take on the classic Oberheim SEM synth, has been completely redesigned and equipped with a new modulation engine, effects rack and multi-mode arpeggiator. MiniFreak V has also received an comprehensive update, along with five of Arturia’s Augmented series of software instruments.

Arturia Augmented Yangtze (Image credit: Arturia)

Two new Augmented instruments have also been added to V Collection: Mallets augments the bright and percussive tones of the marimba, vibraphone and celeste with an array of "cutting-edge" synth sounds to create a varied selection of multi-layered presets, while Yangtze gives the same treatment to a range of traditional Chinese instruments that includes Bass Dizi, Xiao, Pipa, Guqin, Yangqin and Erhu.

Arturia has also introduced V Collection Intro, an affordable alternative to the full collection that features a curated selection of 10 software titles. In addition to Pure LoFi, V Collection Intro offers Jun-6 V, Prophet-5 V, DX7 V, MiniFreak V, Stage-73 V, Mini V 4 and Analog Lab Intro, along with Augmented Grand Piano and Augmented Strings.

V Collection 11 is priced at €699/$699 and V Collection Intro is €199/$199. Existing users will be able to access an upgrade at a discount.

Find out more on Arturia's website or check out the full list of instruments included in Arturia V Collection 11 below.