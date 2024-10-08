Arturia’s Synthx V plugin updates “one of the most revered synthesizer architectures of a generation” with tools that offer “advanced sound design possibilities”

Arturia has unveiled its latest synth plugin, an emulation of the cult-classic Elka Synthex polysynth. Synthx V – not to be confused with Arturia’s existing Synthi V – is a dual timbral virtual analogue instrument that recreates the core elements of the original while also expanding the feature set in some interesting ways.

Created in 1981 by Italian engineer Mario Maggi, the Synthex was designed as a response to popular polys of the age such as Sequential’s Prophet 5. The Synthex used DCOs, giving it a more stable, cleaner sound than many of the VCO-based synths that preceded it. Its multitimbral design and onboard sequencer also made it ideal for creating complex, multi-part compositions.

Once seen as a cult instrument, the Synthex has had something of a resurgence over the past decade. In 2015, a new team attempted to bring back the Synthex in hardware, but its crowdfunding campaign was unsuccessful. Maggi broached the idea of a Synthex 2 that same year , but this hasn’t yet seen the light of day. Meanwhile, both Xils Audio and Cherry Audio have released software emulations, and the Black Corporation has a Synthex-inspired hardware synth, Xerxes .

Synthx V's main panel emulates the architecture of the original Synthex (Image credit: Arturia)

Now it’s Arturia’s turn to put a fresh spin on the Synthex, which, according to Arturia, takes “one of the most revered synthesizer architectures of a generation and augments it with advanced sound design possibilities.”

To that end, Synthx V recreates the design of the original’s DCOs and Curtis CEM 3320 filter chip, but adds a number of new features. Firstly, the plugin doubles the original’s eight voice polyphony to 16, split into eight voices for each of the synth’s two timbral layers.

Synthx V also adds additional filter modes, with the option for a 12db low-pass mode joining the 24db low pass of the original. A three-mode analogue-emulated chorus can be accessed from the synth’s front panel too.

As is often the case with Arturia emulations, the most innovative additions live in the Advanced panel. Here Arturia adds a four-slot effect section, each of which can host one of 17 effects, which will be familiar to users of Pigments and Arturia’s other V Collection synths.

The Advanced panel also offers access to additional modulator controls, offering an ADSR envelope, customisable function generator and random source.

Synthx V's Advanced panel puts a fresh spin on the original's 4-tracks equencer (Image credit: Arturia)

Most interesting of all is the Multi-Arp, which puts a modernised spin on the original’s 4-track sequencer. This offers four distinct arpeggiators, each with comprehensive control over the rhythm and notes of the arp line produced, with plenty of options for randomisation and variation.

As with other V Collection synths, top-level control is offered by four macros, labelled Brightness, Timbre, Time and Movement. Synthx V comes stocked with 240 presets.

Synthx V is out now priced at €199. It can be purchased individually, or as a bundle with or upgrade to the V Collection. Find out more at the Arturia website.