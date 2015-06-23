XILS-lab supercharges its Synthex emulation with Syn'X 2

The dream of a new hardware version of the Elka Synthex may be over for now, but XILS-lab has something that may please fans of the synth in the shape of an updated version of its Syn'X plugin. Not only does this emulate the famous Italian instrument, but it also offers a "multilayer card-based architecture" that's inspired by the likes of Oberheim's Matrix 12.

Syn'X 2 is based on a combination of "punchy" DCOs and multimode modelled analogue filters, and is multitimbral in operation. So, you can effectively access up to eight individual synthesizers simultaneously, with 16 oscillators, eight 0 DF (Zero-Delay Feedback) analogue-modelled filters, 32 D-ADSR (Delay, Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release) envelopes, and modulation matrixes addressing any of 132 possible destinations at your disposal when creating your own patches.

Other features in Syn'X 2 include:

Oscillators with cumulative waveforms (Up to 40 per patch)

New 0DF PWM/Hard Sync Algorithm

Unique LFOs with cumulative waveforms (Up to 50 per patch)

Additional D-ADSR envelopes and Modulation Matrixes (Per Layer)

Unison, 2 arpeggiators, 2 Keyboards zones, Guitar Multitimbral mode

Plethora of monophonic and polyphonic Play Modes

PolySequencer (Also acting as a modulation source)

Easy Sound Creation with unique Smart Load Technology

Vintage sounding effects: Chorus, Phaser, Delay, Analog EQ. True Stereo Technology

And a dual programming environment which offers you two different edit modes (Easy and Advanced)

The Easy mode restricts the number of controls that are available to you (similar to the miniSyn'X plugin) while Advanced mode is the place to be if you want to experience the full power of Syn'X 2 and build super-complex patches.

Syn'X 2 is available now as a VST/AU/RTAS/AAX plugin priced at €148 (this price will rise to €198 after 21 July).

You can find out more and download a demo on the XILS-lab website.