XILS-Lab's miniSyn'X plugin synth released

XILS-Lab has added another plugin synth to its roster, the miniSyn'X. Seemingly a trimmed-down version of the company's existing Synthix instrument, this draws inspiration from the Elka Synthex, a polyphonic analogue hardware synth from the '80s.

miniSyn'X combines DCOs with multimode analogue filters, and gives you two independent synth engines to work with. These can be stacked, or you can create split sounds. Other features inherited from the Synthex include a BBD chorus and a Glide section.

XILS-Lab has added a few features of its own, too, including what it describes as "an Intelligent Patch Creation system" and a 4-part polysequencer. What's more, the interface is adaptive, so you only need to see the controls you require at any given time.

You can find out more on the XILS-Lab website. MiniSyn'X is available in VST, AU, RTAS and AAX formats for PC and Mac, and currently costs €45 (a demo is available, too). The standard price is €59.

XILS-Lab miniSyn'X features