GForce Software makes FM synthesis simple with Halogen FM

FM synthesis has a reputation for being an unwieldy technique with a learning curve as steep as a square wave, demanding technical expertise well beyond the abilities of your average bedroom synthesist.

Whether that notoriety is truly deserved is up for debate. While the Yamaha DX7 - the archetypal FM synthesizer - was undoubtedly challenging to program, many modern FM synths have sought to simplify the technique, making FM more accessible and intuitive with assistive features and user-friendly designs.

That's the idea behind Halogen FM, the latest instrument from GForce Software, which promises to make FM synthesis "fun, fast and creatively rewarding", stripping away its complexity while "maintaining the character, depth, and unpredictability that makes FM special".

Having built a reputation for designing superb software emulations of classic synths and drum machines, GForce is taking a bold leap forward with Halogen FM, its first original instrument - though the company has said that the plugin draws inspiration from a lesser-known Japanese synth that's something of a "hidden gem".

In a bid to make FM sound design more immediate and intuitive, Halogen FM doesn't just simplify the programming process, but actually lets you circumvent it altogether via its Spark Core, a patch generation engine that randomizes its parameters to instantly create new sounds, visualized via its eye-catching central display.

Hitting Halogen FM's global Spark button will create a freshly randomized patch that can be tweaked using six macro controls for operator mix, timbre, envelopes, modulation and effects. Randomization can also be applied individually to each of Halogen FM's operators, along with the macro controls, if you want to inject some targeted variation into a patch without getting too hands-on.

If that all sounds a little too easy for you, Halogen FM gives you the opportunity to go deeper into sound design with full control over its two operators, each of which has a distinct tonal character and a fixed configuration of a single carrier and modulator, in keeping with the synth's ethos of simplicity and ease-of-use - but you can also cross-modulate the operators to explore more complex timbres.

In addition to each operator's two envelopes, there's a single LFO on modulation duties, and a built-in reverb onboard too. Halogen FM will play nice with keyboards and controllers thanks to polyphonic aftertouch and pitch-bend support and full MIDI CC mapping. An extensive selection of 320 factory presets is also available.

Available now for macOS and Windows in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats, Halogen FM is priced at £66, but an introductory price of £33 is available until August.

Find out more on GForce Software's website.