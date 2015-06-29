The Synthex saga continues with Synthex 2

Following the failure of a crowdfunding campaign that was set up to revive the original Elka Synthex, Mario Maggi - designer of the original synth - has released details of a new instrument that he's calling the Synthex 2.

As Mario explains - and its name and specs imply - this isn't a recreation of the Synthex but a "totally new design" that uses contemporary technology. You can expect four versions - a 61-note keyboard, a tabletop module, a rack module and a "portable expander" - though when any or all of these will appear and how much they'll cost is anyone's guess.

Indeed, the spec list you can check out below is very much preliminary, and could change prior to the unspecified launch date.

Keep abreast of developments on the Synthex 2 website, where you can actually pre-order one of the models (though this really just amounts to registering your interest by sharing your email address).

Synthex 2 preliminary specs

Polyphony

16 Voices

Versions

61-note-keyboard

Keyboard-less tabletop

1 Rack Unit expander

Portable expander

Keyboard

61-note-keyboard FATAR TP-8 weighted with Key Velocity and Channel Aftertouch

Joystick

Freely assignable bipolar XY axis

LCD Display

854 x 480 pixels - 5 inch LCD colour display for advanced editing of control panel and additional parameters

Voice Layering

Whole Mode with 16 voice polyphony

Split Mode with Upper and Lower parts, 8 voices each

Double Mode with Upper and Lower parts, 8 voices each

Unison Mode with variable voice number

Oscillators

2 Oscillators per voice

Extended cross modulation between oscillators

High number of available waveforms

Filter

Multi-mode filter with extended filtering modes

Waveshapers

PRE Filter Waveshaper

POST Filter Waveshaper

Chorus

Full set of editable parameters

Envelope Generators

8 EGs per voice

8 segments per each EG

Each segment is freely assignable to Note On or Note Off events

Each EG can be used for LFO level shaping

Wide range LFOs

8 LFOs per voice

Each LFO output can be shaped with EG

Sequencer

LCD based quick programming/editing

4 polyphonic tracks

Step by step or real time recording mode

Internal TTL Sync Output

External TTL Sync Input

MIDI Sync

Arpeggiators

Independent Arpeggiators for Lower and Upper parts

Arpeggiators can be used in combination with the internal Sequencer

Rear Panel