The Xerxes polysynth looks to be Black Corporation’s Elka Synthex clone

Black Corporation has taken to social media, once again , to drop the news of yet another iconic synthesizer to be reimagined in rack-form.

This time it seems the Japanese firm has set its sights firmly on the Elka Synthex, with this, the Xerxes.

Launching at the fifth edition of Moscow’s Synthposium show, the Xerxes is an 8-voice analogue polysynth that bears much resemblance to the Synthex and becomes the youngest sibling to the Deckard’s Dream and Kijimi ; CS-80 and Polykobol reworks respectively.

We’re presenting Xerxes @synthposium today - 8 voice analogue synthesizer. More info and demos very soon. #xerxessynth Black Corporation A photo posted by @blackcorporation_jp on Sep 2, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

It’s not the first time the Synthex has been the subject of a revival, with the failure to relaunch the polysynth back in 2017 by the owners of Generalmusic, Soundion.

We hope to have more news from Black Corporation on the Xerxes very soon, including some demos, so watch this space.