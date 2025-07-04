MusicRadar deals of the week: Celebrate the 4th of July in style with hundreds slashed off gear from Gibson, Fender, Alesis, Roland, Yamaha, Boss and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

With Independence Day finally here, we're seeing all the major music retailers celebrate with huge discounts. Guitar Centre's Stars, Stripes, and Savings sale is in full swing and features a jaw-dropping 60% off a fantastic selection of music gear. With legendary names like Martin, Epiphone, Yamaha, and Squier in the mix, now's the perfect time to pick up your dream instrument for a whole lot less.

Next, we swing over to Sweetwater, where you can snag up to 60% off a host of big-name brands. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned pro, this sale is for you, featuring top brands such as Roland, ESP, Guild, Boss, and many more.

Next up is Musician's Friend, which is offering up to 60% off a massive range of musical equipment, including electric guitars, microphones, acoustic guitars, digital pianos, and more.

So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday weekend.

Editor's picks

TrueFire 60% off All-Access deal: $249 , now $99

Kickstart July with a new practice and learning regime thanks to this crazy-low guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We’re big fans of the unmatched volume of content, the massive range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a coherent and progressive way.

Save $240 Fender Player Plus Telecaster: was $1,199.99 now $959.99 at Fender If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the guitar I think you should go for. With a massive $240 discount, it’s superb value for money, largely thanks to the addition of a series circuit that unlocks humbucker-esque tone. With rounded fingerboard edges and a set of locking tuners, you’ve got yourself a proper gigging workhorse for less than a grand.

Gibson Les Paul Studio Modern: $1,999, now $1,799

The Gibson Les Paul Studio is as versatile as a Les Paul gets, featuring coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and is available in a luxurious satin finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Sweetwater slashing the price to just $1,799.

D'Addario XL Strings: Was $1.99, now $17.99

While purchasing fresh sets of strings might not be the most exciting thing, it's something all us guitarists need to do on a regular basis, so stocking up isn't a bad idea.

PRS SE Custom 24: was $849 now $679 at Guitar Center The PRS SE Custom 24 is one of our favorite guitars here at Guitar World. For me, it hits that sweet spot of affordability, playability, and great sound, making it a proper gigging workhorse that will sound just as good in the studio as it does on stage. It's got single coil sounds available alongside the humbuckers, and the build quality is amongst the best I've ever seen. With a $170 discount at Guitar Center, this is a must-have if you need a pro-grade guitar that doesn't cost the earth.

EHX x JHS Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Sweetwater Sound Over at Sweetwater, you'll find my top deal on guitar gear, with the Electro-Harmonix x JHS Lizard Queen octave fuzz getting a massive $59.40 reduction, taking it to below half price. At just shy of $40, it's a no-brainer if you're looking for a new pedal, delivering an excellent fuzz tone with an adjustable octave for additional flexibility. It looks super cool too!

Save $251 Universal Audio Ampex ATR-102 Mastering Tape Recorder: was $300 now $49 at Sweetwater Sound I’ve been using the UA ATR-102 on nearly every mix bus I’ve set eyes upon for the last few years. It just adds a lovely low-end warmth and beautiful top-end clarity to a track, even when you just leave it in its default state. It’s my go-to for enlivening the more sterile sounds you often get with the in-the-box recording, and it typically goes as the last thing on my mix bus before the limiter. It really brings the mix together at the final stage, and for just $49 in the Sweetwater sale, it’s truly superb value for money.

Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie: Save $600

Featuring a trio of specially designed gold foil pickups, the Goldie is a fresh take on the modern classic that is the St. Vincent model. This stunning guitar also features a lightweight okoume body, roasted figured maple neck with reversed headstock, and rosewood fretboard. Save a whopping $600 at Musician's Friend.

Yamaha P-125 B: $819.99, now $749.99

Yamaha's P-125 was undoubtedly one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market and one of our favourites for both newbies and more experienced players. Read our glowing 5-star Yamaha P-125a review to see why we love this piano.

Martin Special 000: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Musician's Friend Musician’s Friend is making it seriously hard to stay out of the holiday fund with this 4th of July deal. Scoring a fully solid Martin Special 000 for just $850 feels borderline criminal. You are getting a solid Sitka spruce top, solid sapele back and sides, and the kind of sweet, balanced tone that makes this a go-to workhorse. It even comes with a plush Martin gig bag. I’ve always loved the 000 body shape, and that 24.9" scale length? It’s the secret sauce that keeps me coming back.

Alvarez LF710e Folk-OM: was $1,399 now $899 at Musician's Friend If you're not familiar with Alvarez, allow me to introduce you. The love child of St. Louis Music and master luthier Kazuo Yairi, Alvarez has built a reputation on craftsmanship, quality, and affordability. Already a solid value proposition, Musician’s Friend is currently offering an unmissable $500 off this gorgeous LF710e Folk-OM in it's 4th Of July sale. I've played plenty of Alvarez guitars over the years, and I’m a big fan of their smaller OM body shapes. They are incredibly comfortable, with sweet sustain and impressive clarity. With a solid AAA Sitka spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides, this one delivers all that and more.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

