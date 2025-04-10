Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale has landed, and it includes $600 off a Gibson Les Paul and a host of exclusive models from Epiphone, Taylor, and more

Gear up for six-string bargains because Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is back, and I can't help but feel a surge of excitement when I see the incredible discounts on offer. For a limited period, you can snag breathtaking price reductions on top guitar brands, featuring iconic models from Gibson and Fender, along with beautiful acoustics from renowned names like Martin and Taylor, among others.

With so many fantastic deals on display, it might seem a little overwhelming. Don't worry; I’ve taken the time to sift through the Guitar Center website to curate a selection of the absolute best offers.

Whether you’re preparing for a live performance, getting ready for an important recording session, or simply treating yourself to something special, this sale has something worthwhile for everyone.

Here are 10 guitars I wholeheartedly recommend from my perspective as a professional guitar writer and reviewer.

One highlight is the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, boasting a whopping $600 discount. While we’ve seen this model featured in previous Guitar Center sales, it looks especially striking in the Ocean Water Perimeter finish. With a mahogany body and neck, a rosewood fingerboard, and the classic trapezoid inlays, this single-cut is truly stunning. The Traditional Pro V is equipped with Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck, ensuring a modern playing experience. With an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and an overwound Tradbucker pickup at the bridge position, along with both coil-split and coil-tap options, this guitar produces an astonishing range of tones.

Another standout for me is the Martin Special GPC Grand Performance, now available with a fantastic $200 off. This guitar boasts an all-solid construction and sounds incredible. Featuring Fishman's MX pickup, it’s the perfect acoustic for live gigs, in my opinion.

Don’t miss out on the Fender Player Series Stratocaster HSS Plus Top, available at an impressive $180 discount. This limited-edition Blue Burst model features a gorgeous flamed maple top paired with an alder body, delivering a rich tonal variety thanks to its HSS pickup configuration. The 9.5" radius maple fretboard offers smooth playability.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

It’s important to mention that Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon isn’t just about discounts of up to 25% on well-known brands; it also showcases a range of exclusive models. Among these is the striking Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow in Purple Burst and a selection of breathtaking Taylor acoustics, celebrating 60 years of Guitar Center’s flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Models like the 414ce Studio SEB, 214ce DLX SEB, and GS Mini-e Rosewood SEB feature premium tonewoods, an exquisite Sunset Edgeburst finish, elegant diamond inlays, gold hardware, and custom interior labels.

And there’s still more! The Guitar-A-Thon includes a financing offer that allows you to purchase your dream guitar with 0% interest over 48 months when using your Guitar Center Gear Card (minimum purchase amounts may vary by brand). Plus, during this event, you can take advantage of the Guitar-A-Thon lessons offer, which provides a complimentary first lesson when you register for your first month.

Another thrilling aspect of this event is the Sweepstakes, which gives customers a chance to win an incredible Gibson prize pack, including three guitars, an amp, and two pedals, with a total value exceeding $10,000. You can enter by scanning the QR code on promotional materials or by visiting the website, where all the official rules, prize information, and further details are posted. Lastly, don't overlook the Guitar-A-Thon repairs offer, featuring free pickup installation with the purchase of an electric guitar or bass pickup.

Hurry, as the Guitar-A-Thon runs until April 30. With so many attractive offers available, make sure to grab the opportunity before it’s gone!