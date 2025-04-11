MusicRadar deals of the week: Enjoy a mind-blowing $600 off a full-fat Gibson Les Paul, £500 off Kirk Hammett's Epiphone Greeny, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay updated.

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is back, offering incredible discounts on big-name brands. You can save $600 on a Gibson Les Paul, enjoy 30% off Epiphone and Schecter guitars, and 25% off Squier models. And better yet, there are a variety of new exclusive models available as well. This is easily the best guitar sale online right now.

Switching to keyboards, Sweetwater is still running its massive Keyboard Month sale, featuring up to 30% off keyboards, pianos, MIDI controllers, synthesizers, and much more.

For readers in the UK and Europe, be sure to check out Thomann. Their Sweeter Than Chocolate Easter sale offers amazing savings of up to 70% on a wide range of music gear. With 372 items on sale, there's definitely something for everyone, no matter which instrument you play.

US Editor's picks

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,999, $2,399

Gibson’s iconic solidbody design is seen here with all the essential appointments, but it also has some extra mojo happening under the hood in the form of a weight-relieved body and advanced pickup controls, including coil split, coil tap, and phasing options.

Positive Grid Spark 2: was $299 now $289 at Positive Grid Despite having only been released recently, Positive Grid has seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a cheeky $10 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players.

Fender Player II Strat: Was $879.99, now $699.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $180 off!

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Epiphone Greeny 1959 Les Paul: Save £500!

This collaboration between Epiphone and the Gibson Custom Shop has resulted in a stellar guitar that both companies can be proud of. With effortless playability and the credentials to absolutely nail those iconic Peter Green, Gary Moore, and Kirk Hammett tones, this Les Paul is one of the best Epiphone guitars we've played in a very long time - save a whopping £500 at Andertons!

M-Audio Uber Mic: was £64 now £16.70 at Thomann This £47 discount on the M-Audio Uber Mic is one of the biggest I’ve seen in the sale, and it gets you a nice quality podcast mic for a ridiculously low cost. It has multiple polar patterns which makes it super flexible, the built-in mute button is super handy, and you get a headphone output for direct monitoring on the fly. Of course, it’s not going to compete with something much more expensive like the SM7dB, but if you want to get started recording decent quality spoken word without spending hundreds of pounds, you could certainly do a lot worse.

Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII: was £789 now £698 at Thomann The Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII is already sensational value for money at RRP considering what you get, so with a cool £91 discount it’s a lot of keyboard for a lot less in the Thomann sale. Combining the feel of a piano with the versatility of a software synthesizer , it’s got a wealth of controls to help with flexibility both in the studio and during performance, like 16 velocity sensitive pads, controls for your DAW , and rotary knobs and faders that give you complete control over your sounds. Read more: Arturia KeyLab 88 review

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: