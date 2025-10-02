“For the first time, we’re moving beyond samples”: Splice unveils free plugin and virtual instrument platform with hundreds of free presets

Splice is one of the world's most popular sample platforms, giving music-makers access to a vast library of sounds that have made their way into hits by everybody from Fred Again to Sabrina Carpenter.

Samples have historically been Splice's primary focus, but today the company makes a bold move into the world of virtual instruments with the launch of the INSTRUMENT plugin.

INSTRUMENT is a cloud-connected virtual instrument that gives musicians access to a library of 1200+ multi-sampled presets, most of which are based on sounds from British sample library and instrument developer Spitfire Audio's extensive library. (Back in April, Splice acquired Spitfire Audio in a rumoured $50m deal.)

INSTRUMENT is free to download and currently features a total of 489 free instrument presets across 66 themed packs, available to anyone with a Splice account. The instruments cover everything from intimate pianos and ambient textures to hyperpop synths and vintage drum sounds, and new free presets will be dropped on a regular basis.

All of the free presets in INSTRUMENT are based on sounds that were previously available through Spitfire Audio's popular and long-running free virtual instrument series LABS, which has now ceased operations, along with the recently launched subscription platform LABS+.

Alongside the free presets, INSTRUMENT also gives paid subscribers access to an expanding library of hundreds more "premium" presets, most of which are also based on Spitfire Audio content. These include choirs, modular synths, orchestral textures and field recordings, alongside genre-focused instruments and artist-created packs. Other highlights include composer Phillip Glass' baby grand piano and Spitfire Audio's popular BBC Symphony Orchestra instruments.

All of the available instruments can be browsed, previewed and downloaded within the plugin. Once you've seleced a preset, it will appear in INSTRUMENT's Play window, where you can tweak several macros that manipulate the sound, adjust tuning and dynamics, and switch between presets in a sound pack.

Unlike Splice's sample platform, INSTRUMENT doesn't operate using a credit-based system and paid subscribers can access all of the available presets instantly. If you cancel your plan, all current tracks in projects that use premium presets will continue to function and respond to automation, but you won't be able to create any new tracks using paid-for sounds.

“Splice INSTRUMENT marks a major milestone for Splice,” said Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava. “For the first time, we’re moving beyond samples into full virtual instruments, bringing creative control and world-class recordings to musicians and producers everywhere in an accessible, playable form. This is just the beginning of what’s possible when we combine Spitfire Audio’s artistry with Splice’s innovation.”

“With Splice INSTRUMENT, we’re building on the foundation of LABS : affordable access to inspiring, expressive sounds with intuitive creative control,” added Spitfire Audio's Paul Thomson. “Sounds from this collection have already appeared on Grammy-nominated albums and in blockbuster films. Whether composing for screen or producing the next big hit, this library captures the beauty of real instruments and the character of the rooms they were recorded in.”

Splice INSTRUMENT is free to download, but access to premium sounds will require an INSTRUMENT subscription at $12.99/mo. Access is also included in Splice's Creator and Creator+ plans, priced at $19.99/mo and $39.99/mo respectively.

Splice INSTRUMENT is available now for macOS and Windows in AU/VST3/AAX formats.

Visit Splice's website to download INSTRUMENT and find out more.