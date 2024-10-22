Spitfire Audio launches LABS+ subscription platform for samples - but LABS will remain free

Spitfire Audio has officially launched LABS+, a subscription-based platform for samples that complements its free and long-running series of sample instruments, LABS.

Spitfire says LABS+ is a "wide-ranging collection of samples and sounds" that gives music-makers the opportunity to make use of "recordings used in Hollywood scores and hit records" at an affordable price point. LABS+ subscribers will receive a steady flow of new curated content each month, while gaining access to a library of existing sounds accessible through the LABS+ plugin. At the time of writing, the LABS+ library contains 45 sample packs.

LABS+ is launching with a new sample instrument focused on the sounds of amapiano, a genre of electronic music that emerged from South Africa in the mid-'00s and has since caught the attention of listeners worldwide. Recorded in Johannesburg, the pack's sounds were developed in collaboration with London-based DJ Shannen SP and several prominent amapiano artists.

"LABS+ is ever-expanding," Spitfire says in a statement on its website regarding the decision to make LABS+ a paid subscription service. "By becoming a member, you’ll be given access to new monthly instruments and ongoing perks - and we’ll be able to continue innovating and delivering high quality tools and support."

Fans of LABS, Spitfire's widely-beloved series of free sample instruments, may be disheartened by the company's decision to launch a paid subscription service under the same name, but Spitfire says that it will continue to release free sample libraries as part of the LABS series and that all previously released LABS instruments will remain free.

“Not everyone can be so lucky to record at Abbey Road or AIR Studios, but that shouldn’t keep them from making music that sounds fantastic," says Paul Thomson, Spitfire Audio's founder and CPO.

"We created LABS+ to democratize the music creation process and give emerging talent around the world access to this incredible and unique sound palette. LABS+ meets the needs of the modern music-making world, combining accessibility, diversity, and quality of sound to make creation more inclusive and fun than ever.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spitfire Audio's LABS+ subscription is priced at £12.99/month or £99/year. You can also access a 14-day free trial to test out LABS+ before you take the plunge.

Find out more via Spitfire Audio's website.