“Driver’s License Application for Renewal”: Fans speculate on the meaning of the cryptic front page of Olivia Rodrigo’s website

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo is teasing… something or other.

The singer’s website has changed its front page in the last few days. It now resembles a US driver’s licence (which was, of course, the title of her breakthrough hit) with the words ‘Driver’s License Application for Renewal’ and a box ticked for renewing online. The driver licence file number is 05212021, which eagle-eyed fans will know was the date her first album Sour was released nearly five years ago.

Meanwhile, under ‘Appointment Information’ it says the date of 8 January, 2026 and a time of 9:00 PST.

So you have to assume that the singer will make some kind of announcement tomorrow. Fans have been speculating as to what it could mean – a reissue of Sour, perhaps? Or a brand new album, the provisional title of which is OR3.

One fan wrote online: “That's such a cool idea! Renewing your driver's license on the 5th anniversary of ‘drivers license’ is so creative. Olivia always knows how to keep her fans engaged. Can't wait to see what other surprises she has in store for us!”. Whilst another said: “We are so ready for what she has in store for us!!!”

Some, it seems, have already decided what it could be, with one writing: “OR3 IS COMING AHH”, and another saying: “We’re SO on!!! #OR3.”

Whatever it is, fans on tenterhooks.