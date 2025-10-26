Taylor Swift finally nominated for the Songwriters’ Hall Of Fame

As if she doesn’t have enough baubles and accolades to her name, Taylor Swift could soon have another – she’s been nominated for the Songwriters’ Hall Of Fame.

Swift will become eligible next year, since it will then be twenty years since her first single – Tim McGraw, which she co-wrote with Liz Rose. She’s been nominated in the Performer – Songwriter category and is up against some stiff competition – other nominees include David Byrne, P!nk, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss, Harry Wayne Casey (aka KC, he of ...And The Sunshine Band fame) Kenny Loggins, LL Cool J, Boz Scaggs, The Go Go’s and Richard Carpenter.

If she’s successful, Swift will be the youngest inductee of the Hall Of Fame since Stevie Wonder, who made it in in 1983.

There’s also a category for Non-Performing Songwriter, which includes a number of heavyweights whose names really already should be in there: Patrick Leonard, who co-wrote a slew of Madonna’s imperial era hits, Pete Bellotte who wrote I Feel Love, Hot Stuff and others for Donna Summer, and Larry Weiss who penned Bend Me Shape Me for Amen Corner, Glen Campbell’s Rhinestone Cowboy, and, for what it’s worth, Hi Ho Silver Lining.

Voting goes on through until December 4 and voters are allowed to select up to three nominees in each category. A full list of the successful inductees will be announced early in 2026.

The Songwriters' Hall Of Fame has no connection to the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame, though the latter does let in songwriters. Indeed some icons such as Smokey Robinson and Lennon and McCartney have been inducted into both.