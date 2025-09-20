Rumour Has It: Adele for the Super Bowl in 2026?

According to sources in the US, Adele could be in line to play the Super Bowl half time show next year.

The news site Page Six has said the singer’s people are “in talks” for the prestigious gig, which this year was seen by a TV audience exceeding 133 million. The identity of the performer, which is chosen by the NFL and Jay Z’s firm Roc Nation, is usually announced around this time of year.

Adele is not the only artist rumours have been swirling around – others in the mix are reputedly Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, neither of whom have played the Super Bowl before – and Metallica, who, of course, are based in the Bay Area where next year’s event will be held.

There’s been no public comment from Adele about all this. Back in 2016 she revealed on stage that she had turned down an offer of the gig the following year, saying: “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Adele - Rumour Has It (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

The Tottenham-born singer did actually attend the 2024 Super Bowl, but it wasn’t because she had taken a sudden interest in American Football. She told a crowd prior to the game: “I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f***.”

The halftime show hasn’t always been a showcase for pop stars. Back in the day, it used to be the preserve of marching bands (just like in the UK at the FA Cup Final). New Kids On The Block were the first contemporary artists to be booked in 1991 and since then it has been a bucket list item for most A-list stars.

If she’s given the nod, Adele will be in some pretty elite company. The only UK artists to have been awarded the gig are Phil Collins, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Coldplay.