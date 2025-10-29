“I actually auditioned with True Colors for America’s Got Talent when I was 13": Chappell Roan to induct Cyndi Lauper into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in November

It’s been announced that Chappell Roan will induct Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame next month, and the Midwest Princess will perform live at the ceremony, too.

Roan broke the news in an Instagram post, saying in a video message: “I’m so excited to be inducting Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on November 8. She has inspired me with her fashion, her hair, her makeup and, of course, her music.”

Roan is a long term admirer of Lauper. Indeed she explained that the singer’s 1986 hit, True Colors, has a special place in her heart: “I actually auditioned with True Colors for America’s Got Talent when I was 13. I didn’t make it, but the song is still incredible. I’m so excited, thank you for having me.”

Lauper’s induction is a fitting end to a year which has seen her play what is reputedly her final show, at the Hollywood Bowl in August. On hearing the news she posted: “I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes – Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few.

"Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us.”

She added: “Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honour. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.”

The other acts to be inducted on the night are The White Stripes, OutKast, Bad Company, Soundgarden and Joe Cocker, the latter posthumously. In addition to Roan, the ceremony will also include live performances from En Vogue, Bryan Adams, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, The Killers and - if the rumours are true - Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke of Bad Company.