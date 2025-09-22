Heart’s desire: Chappell Roan finally gets to perform her “favourite song” with one of the people who wrote and originally recorded it

A cover of Heart’s Barracuda has become a staple of Chappell Roan’s live sets, but it’s taken until now for her to perform the song with Nancy Wilson, one of the song’s writers.

It happened last night (21 September) during the second of Roan’s four shows at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, with fan-shot footage showing Wilson being invited to the stage to sing and play guitar.

Roan has previously described Barracuda as “my favourite song”, and Wilson confirmed earlier this year that she spent time with her backstage when she came to a Heart gig in LA. All three members of Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) were also in attendance.

"We hung out with those guys and really hit it off," Wilson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, adding that she told the assembled company that she would be "your rock and roll auntie if you ever need any advice."