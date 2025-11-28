Save 61% with this unbeatable Disney+ Black Friday streaming deal and catch the newly remastered The Beatles: Anthology series

Disney+ is offering one of the best Black Friday streaming deals we've seen so far this season – and it’s great news for Beatles fans.

For a limited time you can get a Disney+/Hulu (with ads) bundle for only $4.99/month for 12 months. That's down from the usual monthly price of $12.99 – a saving of more than $95 over 12 months.

This new offer runs through December 1 and is for new and eligible returning subscribers.

Disney+ is the only place where you can see newly updated The Beatles: Anthology series, alongside other essential Fab Four viewing including Get Back and Beatles '64.

A monthly sub usually costs $12.99/month so you're saving $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription.

Originally released in 1995 as an 8-part docu-series, The Beatles: Anthology is now remastered and includes an extra ninth episode featuring previously unseen footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr together in 1994 and 1995 as they worked on the Anthology and recalled key events from the band’s history.

At one point McCartney reminisces: “The Beatles were always a great little band.”

Describing the series, Disney say: “The series’ original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories - of Beatlemania, the band’s groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music.”

The 2025 version of The Beatles: Anthology is presented in HD, Dolby Vision with 5.1 surround sound.