"There is no one better to turn real humans on to new music than other real humans": Bandcamp launches subscribe-to-own music discovery service Clubs

Music distribution platform Bandcamp has launched Clubs, a new subscribe-to-own music discovery service that gives fans access to curated selections from DJs, journalists, label heads and collectors alongside exclusive artist-focused content.

For a monthly fee of $13, fans can subscribe to themed Clubs headed up by notable tastemakers, and will receive a new (digital) album each month chosen by the curator. Featured albums are added to a subscriber's Bandcamp collection to stream or download even after unsubscribing.

The platform is launching with four Clubs, though more themes and curators will soon be added. Hosted by BBC Radio host Jamz Supernova, Dance Around The World unearths boundary-pushing dance music from across the globe, while musician and producer Ajay Saggar's Kosmos Klub is described as an "adventure for the curious music listener", diving deep into psych, dub, krautrock, electronic and more.

The Jazz-ish Jazz Club, curated by journalist and DJ Tina Edwards, traverses the "global jazz continuum", exploring a variety of jazz-adjacent sounds that spans Latin grooves, UK jazz, left-field electronics and psychedelic soul. Led by NTS Radio DJ J. Bennett, the fourth Club is The Hard Stuff, celebrating heavy music in all its forms with a focus on punk and metal.

Along with their monthly record, subscribers can also enjoy an exclusive interview with the artist in question and access a live listening party hosted by the curator that allows them to connect with like-minded fans. (Artists may also join the listening parties on occasion.)

Inspired by old-school record clubs and online spaces where fans came together to share music, Clubs are positioned a human-focused alternative to the algorithmic music discovery popularised by streaming services like Spotify, giving fans to the opportunity to discover new music curated by those in the know and creating a space for lesser-known artists to reach new audiences.

"Bandcamp has long been a champion of human discovery – whether it’s albums you discover as a result of our publication Bandcamp Daily, our Radio Shows, or from the people you follow via your Music Feed in the app, the idea is the same: There is no one better to turn real humans on to new music than other real humans," reads a statement on Bandcamp's website.

“Bandcamp Clubs are the latest way to directly support artists on and participate in a community around music on Bandcamp,” added Bandcamp's General Manager Dan Melnick.

“Vibrant music scenes are made up of DJs, journalists, fans, and artists, and Bandcamp Clubs reflect that. Instead of algorithms, fans get human-curated picks from some of the best DJs and journalists in their respective areas, exclusive interviews with artists, and community listening parties. As always, artists are paid fairly and sit at the heart of the experience.”

Find out more on Bandcamp's website.