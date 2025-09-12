Slop of the pops: Over 30,000 AI-generated tracks are being uploaded to Deezer every single day

The digital streaming platform Deezer has revealed an eye-popping stat – nearly a third of new tracks uploaded to it are now fully AI-generated.

The French platform are saying that it now receives 30,000 of these tracks daily, a sharp rise from the 20,000 it reported back in April and then 10,000 when it first announced it had launched its AI detection tool.

Back in 2022, they estimated just 7% of new uploaded tracks were AI-generated, a testament to the huge rise in the use of the tool.

And guess what? The company believes that up to 70% of plays of these tracks are flagged as fraudulent and thus filtered out from generating royalty payments. Unlike other streaming platforms we could name, Deezer has placed importance on taking a hard line on AI-generated ‘slop’.

They insist their system can detect 100% AI-generated music from popular models including Suno and Udio, both of which are currently embroiled in copyright lawsuits with the three major record companies.

In addition to their detection tool, since June they have an AI tagging system in place, which clearly displays to users which tracks have been fully AI-generated.

“Following a massive increase during the year, AI music now makes up a significant part of the daily track delivery to music streaming and we want to lead the way in minimising any negative impact for artists and fans alike,” Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer, said in a statement yesterday (September 11)

“Our approach is simple: we remove fully AI-generated content from algorithmic recommendations and we don’t include it in editorial playlists.

"This way we ensure the impact on the royalty pool remains minimal, while providing a transparent user experience.”

With recent findings by the CISAC (International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers) estimating that by 2028 a quarter of musicians’ revenues could be at risk due to the rise of AI-generated content, it’s reassuring that at least one platform is alert to the danger of AI slop crowding out human artists on the Internet.