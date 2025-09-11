“We’re rebuilding the middle class of artists and giving fans the power to shape what gets heard. It’s a return to authenticity, driven by community”: New streaming platform launches - and it promises fair compensation for artists

A new “disruptive” streaming platform has launched that includes a social media element. Coda Music is saying that it's seeking to “democratise the music discovery process and restore the middle class in music.”

A key element behind Coda seems to be the idea that the best recommendations for music come from humans rather than algorithms and AI. Another is that artists deserve to be decently compensated for their work.

So what leaps out from the launch statement is that not only is Coda committing to paying the highest per-stream rate in the industry, but it's also putting in place an additional revenue stream for artists. Fans can send $1 of their monthly subscription to the independent or ‘qualifying’ artist of their choice.

And in a neat slogan, the company claims that the algorithm on Coda comes “from the crowd, not the cloud”. The idea is that listeners will congregate in communities and share music taste and playlists, much in the same way that friends used to pass around mixtapes back in the good old days.

In a statement, Coda CEO Randy Fusee says: “Coda was born from a belief that music deserves better than the copy-paste streaming models we’ve all come to expect. Every major platform runs on the same algorithmic logic - prioritising profit over artistry, and passive consumption over real connection. We’re rebuilding the middle class of artists and giving fans the power to shape what gets heard. It’s a return to authenticity, driven by community.”

“We’re not just building a platform; we’re leading a revolution,” continues the firm’s CCO Russell Gaskins. “Coda Music is the solution and the new standard for a fair industry. The revolution has begun, and we're inviting every artist to take a stand and take back their future.”

In terms of price, Coda compares well with Spotify – an individual plan is $10.99 per month, while a family plan works out at $16.99 per month.

Of course, some will claim that we have been here before. Tidal was supposed to be a high-quality, artist-friendly streaming service. But despite being launched in a blaze of publicity back in 2015, it never achieved market dominance. By then Spotify had an iron grip on the streaming market and Tidal was unable to make much of an impact.

What’s changed in 2025? Well, more people are now aware of Spotify’s pitiful royalty rates and we all now have a basic grasp of how the dreaded algorithm works. Coda’s social media element is an interesting addition. But the key thing is price – if Coda is able to be at least competitive or even undercut Spotify, while also offering the same breadth of music and level of service, some punters will vote with their wallets.

So far there has been just a trickle of Spotify deserters – King Gizzard, Xiu Xiu, Deerhoof. But Xiu Xiu have truly thrown their weight behind Coda, with the band’s Jamie Stewart saying in a statement: "[Music] deserves care and respect. Coda, within the rightly maligned but inevitable world of streaming, is working to give music fans and working musicians a home where they can find this care and respect."