"It's a classic... one of the best rock songs ever”: Which 2013 track could Brian May be talking about?

Brian May has collaborated with UK glam rockers The Struts on a song the Queen guitarist has described as “one of the best rock songs ever.”

High praise indeed. May is referring to Could Have Been Me, which was the Struts' debut single back in 2013. It didn’t reach the British chart on that occasion, but has been a slow-burning success for the band, eventually reaching silver status in the UK. Now they've released a new version, with May adding his own inimitable touches on guitar.

Talking to Classic Rock, May said: "I wish I'd heard that song when I was a kid."

"It's a classic," the Queen man enthused. "It's one of the best rock songs ever. It was actually bigger in America than it was in Britain: it passed people by over here, and it shouldn't have done. I'm hoping that this is an opportunity for the song to really connect all around the world."

The Struts - Could Have Been Me (feat. Brian May) - YouTube Watch On

"I love the song," the guitarist continues. "It's a very inspirational song. ‘I don't want to look back and think I didn't live my life and take all the opportunities that were in front of me.’ - I love that sentiment.

"You can say it in words, of course, but you really feel it in the song. Could it be me? It says everything that a kid needs to know when they're growing up."

Apparently when the Struts' record label Interscope were presented with ideas for the single, they warned the band ‘Don't put too many guitars on it, because guitars are on the way out.’ May, it seems, is affronted on their behalf, saying: "I could hardly believe I was hearing that. It’s ridiculous."



"People talk about guitar music being dead, but it’s always going to be with us. It’s deeply embedded in our psyche."

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller seemed made up with the collab. "This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles," he told Classic Rock. “It’s a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realised, and I can’t wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it.”

And for May, working on the track brought back memories of his old band. "Working with Luke, I'm often thinking of Freddie (Mercury)," he admits. "There are a lot of similarities. They both have this unstoppable belief. They have incredible voices, they’re great songwriters, but they have that extra ingredient: ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to let the world come to me.’ That’s what Freddie had, and that‘s what I see in Luke."

The new version of Could Have Been Me is out now.