“My brother took me there and we waited in line when I was 14 years old, and I’ve been a fan ever since”: 30 years after queuing for his autograph, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers has the "honour" of performing with ‘80s synth-pop legend Howard Jones
The pair duet on Jones’ ‘80s hits No One Is To Blame and Hide And Seek
If you’d have told the 14-year-old Brandon Flowers who queued for Howard Jones’ autograph that, 30 years later, he’d be sharing the stage with the British synth-pop star, we’re guessing that he wouldn’t have believed you.
That’s what happened in Utah earlier this week, though, as The Killers’ frontman joined Jones to sing two of his tracks - No One Is To Blame and Hide And Seek - on the final stop of Jones’ US tour.
Recalling that early encounter, Flowers told the audience: “I have a brother who introduced me to a lot of music that influenced me, and one of my early fanatic experiences was, I heard that Howard Jones was going to be signing records at Media Play in Orem.
“My brother took me there and we waited in line when I was 14 years old, and I still remember it very fondly and I’ve been a fan ever since and it’s such an honour to be on this stage,” Flowers continued.
After performing 1985 song No One Is To Blame - when a new version with Phil Collins on drums and backing vocals was released in 1986 it reached the Top 5 in the US charts, fact fans - it was time for Hide and Seek, which Jones recalled playing at possibly the biggest gig of his career.
“This is a song I got to play at Live Aid in July 1985,” he said, “so I’ll give you a little flavour of that day and then we’ll move to an electronic version of it.”
Check out both songs below.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.