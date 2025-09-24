“My brother took me there and we waited in line when I was 14 years old, and I’ve been a fan ever since”: 30 years after queuing for his autograph, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers has the "honour" of performing with ‘80s synth-pop legend Howard Jones

If you’d have told the 14-year-old Brandon Flowers who queued for Howard Jones’ autograph that, 30 years later, he’d be sharing the stage with the British synth-pop star, we’re guessing that he wouldn’t have believed you.

That’s what happened in Utah earlier this week, though, as The Killers’ frontman joined Jones to sing two of his tracks - No One Is To Blame and Hide And Seek - on the final stop of Jones’ US tour.

Recalling that early encounter, Flowers told the audience: “I have a brother who introduced me to a lot of music that influenced me, and one of my early fanatic experiences was, I heard that Howard Jones was going to be signing records at Media Play in Orem.

“My brother took me there and we waited in line when I was 14 years old, and I still remember it very fondly and I’ve been a fan ever since and it’s such an honour to be on this stage,” Flowers continued.

After performing 1985 song No One Is To Blame - when a new version with Phil Collins on drums and backing vocals was released in 1986 it reached the Top 5 in the US charts, fact fans - it was time for Hide and Seek, which Jones recalled playing at possibly the biggest gig of his career.

“This is a song I got to play at Live Aid in July 1985,” he said, “so I’ll give you a little flavour of that day and then we’ll move to an electronic version of it.”

Check out both songs below.

Howard Jones with guest Brandon Flowers, live at The Ballpark in South Jordan, Utah, Sept 22nd 2025. - YouTube Watch On