Everything In Its Right Place: Radiohead switch up their setlist on the second night of reunion tour

Radiohead played the second gig of their Madrid residency last night (November 5) and they appear to be making good on their “busking approach” to their setlists.

The group have apparently rehearsed over 65 songs from their back catalogue and changed up their set from the first night in Madrid significantly. In came a number of songs from The Bends: Planet Telex, the title track, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and (Nice Dream) – the latter played for the first time since 2009. There were also some additions from 2007’s In Rainbows too, namely Jigsaw Falling Into Place, Nude and All I Need.

And out went Sit Down Stand Up, Bloom, No Surprises, Videotape, 15 Step, Lucky, Fake Plastic Trees and How To Disappear Completely.

All of which keeps things interesting both for the band and fans. On both nights they played Paranoid Android, Idioteque and There There, which are all close to permanent fixtures in Radiohead setlists going back over a decade. Though that could change. They’ve got another 18 gigs across November and part of December, in Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Anyway, the full setlist from the second Madrid date on Wednesday 5 November is:

2 + 2 = 5

The Bends

Jigsaw Falling Into Place

All I Need

Ful Stop

Nude

Reckoner

Airbag

Separator

Pyramid Song

You and Whose Army?

Idioteque

(Nice Dream)

There There

Myxomatosis

Exit Music (For A Film)

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore:

Let Down

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Planet Telex

Present Tense

The Daily Mail

Paranoid Android

Everything In Its Right Place

It will be interesting to see how the setlists develop from here, whether the band will dip more fully into less celebrated albums, such as 2011’s The King Of Limbs or their dimly-remembered debut Pablo Honey. Or even if they will try out any new material? Who knows?