Everything In Its Right Place: Radiohead switch up their setlist on the second night of reunion tour
They’re making it interesting for everyone
Radiohead played the second gig of their Madrid residency last night (November 5) and they appear to be making good on their “busking approach” to their setlists.
The group have apparently rehearsed over 65 songs from their back catalogue and changed up their set from the first night in Madrid significantly. In came a number of songs from The Bends: Planet Telex, the title track, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and (Nice Dream) – the latter played for the first time since 2009. There were also some additions from 2007’s In Rainbows too, namely Jigsaw Falling Into Place, Nude and All I Need.
And out went Sit Down Stand Up, Bloom, No Surprises, Videotape, 15 Step, Lucky, Fake Plastic Trees and How To Disappear Completely.
All of which keeps things interesting both for the band and fans. On both nights they played Paranoid Android, Idioteque and There There, which are all close to permanent fixtures in Radiohead setlists going back over a decade. Though that could change. They’ve got another 18 gigs across November and part of December, in Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.
Anyway, the full setlist from the second Madrid date on Wednesday 5 November is:
2 + 2 = 5
The Bends
Jigsaw Falling Into Place
All I Need
Ful Stop
Nude
Reckoner
Airbag
Separator
Pyramid Song
You and Whose Army?
Idioteque
(Nice Dream)
There There
Myxomatosis
Exit Music (For A Film)
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore:
Let Down
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Planet Telex
Present Tense
The Daily Mail
Paranoid Android
Everything In Its Right Place
It will be interesting to see how the setlists develop from here, whether the band will dip more fully into less celebrated albums, such as 2011’s The King Of Limbs or their dimly-remembered debut Pablo Honey. Or even if they will try out any new material? Who knows?
